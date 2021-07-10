Ten Questions to Ask Yourself to Kickstart Discovering Your Passion

Passion is a powerful feeling of enthusiasm inside all of us. Our passions are those that when we are doing them, make us feel alive, plugged in. We lose track of time. We often are willing to do whatever it takes to master the craft or the activity. Passions are what make our hearts sing and can lead us to our soul’s purpose.

We put so much pressure on ourselves to figure out what our passions are that we chase every idea out there. Maybe instead we should make decisions whose outcomes we might never know, and accept that whatever we are currently doing will need to be enough. We like to think we have control of our lives, yet most of what we do is influenced by what we learn from other’s opinions that exist outside of us.

Discovering what you are most passionate about begins with reflecting on what you want to do, be or have. Some people know what their passion is from a very young age, while others are clueless. Letting go of the idea that you should know your passion will allow you to become open and curious.

It took me almost forty years to find my passion. I know what it is like to believe you need to stay on a particular path and to worry about what family and friends may think. I know what it feels like to be lost and unsure and to think I may not be worthy of more. I had created so many distractions in my life that there was no way I could hear what my heart was telling me.

When I began to let go of the opinions of others and allowed myself to be open to receiving guidance from within my own heart, I began to blossom.

When I began to form new patterns of thinking which reinforced that I am worthy of a purpose and that it is okay to create changes in how I think, act, and feel, changes happened. I allowed myself to become more of my authentic self and rejected cultural and societal barriers, which gave me a new perspective on myself and life. Discovering your passion is a gift to yourself and others.

Ten questions to kickstart your journey to discovering your passion:

1. What makes you smile? (Activities, people, events, hobbies, projects, etc.)

2. What were your favorite things to do in the past? What about now?

3. What makes you lose track of time?

4. What makes you feel great about yourself?

5. Who inspires you most? (Anyone you know or do not know. Family, friends, authors, artists, leaders, etc.)

6. What qualities in a person inspire you?

7. What are you naturally good at? (Skills, abilities, gifts, etc.)

8. What things do people typically ask you for help?

9. If you had to teach something, what would you teach?

10. What would you regret not doing, being, or having at all in your life?

Shift your life and plug into the things that bring you joy. It is our birthright to live life fully.

