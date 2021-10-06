Contributor Log In
Mindfulness Hacks @mindfullyyours.ca

We’re coming up on Thanksgiving in Canada this weekend, which has always been my absolute favourite holiday. The leaves are ablaze with colour, the air feels crisp and has that comforting smell of fall to it, and who doesn’t love a good old fashioned turkey dinner with all the trimmings? But it’s about so much more than the weather and food. It’s about family, friendships and deliberately taking the time to reflect on all the things in our lives we have to be thankful for.

Practicing gratitude is a common mindfulness technique, and one that is incredibly beneficial for our frame of mind, energy and wellbeing. It’s as simple as closing your eyes, taking a few slow breaths to settle into the present moment, then bringing to mind someone or something for which you feel truly grateful. As you hold their image, tap into the way feeling grateful makes you feel in your chest and belly. You may find a sense of warmth, light or fullness. Allow that to expand as you continue to feel into what having them in your life means to you. This is a wonderful exercise to do anytime, even when you’re feeling stress or anxiety. We can’t hold negative emotions in our bodies and minds at the same time as feeling gratitude, so what a great trade!

Mindfully being thankful isn’t a gift that’s ours alone to experience; it’s even more powerful when it’s shared. Think about how much it means to you when someone expresses their genuine appreciation of you – something you did, said, or just a way you are. It lifts us up and the warm energy that comes with gratitude is contagious and immediately passed on to us. So in the spirit of Thanksgiving, as a gift to yourself and for someone else, I offer you this:

Tell someone you care about something you appreciate about them today. And watch the magic happen.

I am truly thankful for your attention, for inspiring me to share the simple things I pick up along the way with you, and I wish you a season filled with the wonder of gratitude.

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

