Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Technology’s Role in a Sustainable Future

Technology has always played a role in sustaining our planet, but it may be helping out now more than ever. Innovations in smart cities, renewable energy, and clean transportation have created a better resource management system. There are many challenges for technology in the sustainability sector, but the ultimate goal is to deliver solutions that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Technology has always played a role in sustaining our planet, but it may be helping out now more than ever. Innovations in smart cities, renewable energy, and clean transportation have created a better resource management system. There are many challenges for technology in the sustainability sector, but the ultimate goal is to deliver solutions that the next generation can benefit from. Let’s take a look at some of the ways technology plays a role in creating a more sustainable future.

Maximizing Solar Energy

In more recent years, renewable energy has grown due to the increase in accessibility and affordability of energy sources. The Solar Energy Institute Association shared that the cost of solar energy installation has dropped over 70% in the past decade. Many traditional energy companies have stepped into the solar industry to see an improvement in conserving natural resources. As of right now, an average solar panel had less than 19% efficiency, but with the help of technology, engineers are working to improve this.

Safety and Performance in Electric Vehicles

One of the most remarkable changes seen in the automotive industry is the production of electric vehicles (EV). Businesses and consumers worldwide have begun investing in EVs and expect to see a big jump in numbers by the year 2030. A frequent challenge seen in this industry is the interoperability of different manufacturers of EVs and charging stations. Technology plays a vital role in testing EV products to determine their lifecycle when it comes to safety. Testing allows engineers to regenerate power safely during the EV manufacture and qualification. Some people may see testing as a small part of the electric vehicle, but it helps create a clean transportation system by protecting engineers and consumers. These vehicles can potentially change the way of life for everyone on Earth with the help of technology.

In years to come, many businesses and companies in an array of industries will recognize environmental issues that can use the support of technology.

    LuisValentinoPortland

    Luis Valentino, Chief Academic Officer at Portland Public Schools

    Luis Valentino is an educational leader with a wealth of experience. Having served the students of both Portland and Los Angeles, Valentino is a highly regarded educational figure. Luis Valentino has a record of leading large-scale initiatives in complex organizations. Luis has the passion and skill to affect real change, and move school districts into the future. Luis is skilled in strategic planning, leadership development, grants and fundraising, budget management communication strategies, publishing, networking and partnerships, community empowerment and much more. At present, Luis Valentino is Chief Academic Officer of Portland Public Schools. In this role he establishes collaborative relationships across schools and communities through open and honest communication

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Climate change and sustainability” With Penny Bauder & Ross Sharman

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Increase in the use of solar technology
    Community//

    1st Coop Owned Solar Project in New York City: Awarded to 770 Electric Corp

    by Ellen Saquiba
    Community//

    “Here are 5 things we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment” With Penny Bauder & David Amster-Olszewski

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.