Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Make Events Meaningful

It is with great joy I am running my first live, in person training event since armageddon March 12. That’s nearly three months! Gathering in person is a serious commitment when it’s so easy to stay at home. We’ve got to make it special and meaningful. Here’s how.

By

Like many, I’ve extended my offerings so that people can continue to access professional leadership development and connect with one another even while confined to home.

Whether we gather virtually or in person, events should always be meaningful, full of purpose, and mindful of feelings.

Here is my quick list for when you begin planning your team interactions again, especially live gatherings.

Purpose

Are you focused on:

  • Change
  • Culture
  • Strategy
  • Productivity

These are distinct and need to be kept separate from one another. Otherwise the purpose of the gathering can become diluted.

Type

Are you planning on:

  • Generating ideas
  • Making decisions
  • Problem solving
  • Answering questions and clarifying
  • Celebrating

These require different cognitive functions and facilitation processes. Best to keep them separate.

Outcome

At the end of the meeting, what do you want to walk away with?

Some examples are:

  • 3 ideas to test
  • A decision on strategic priorities for the next three months 
  • Changes to simplify a troublesome system
  • Answer staff questions on the current change initiative

Knowing where you want to end up will help sharpen the focus of the meeting.

Feeling

During and following the meeting, how do you want you and your team to feel about the experience?

Some possibilities are:

  • Curious
  • Hopeful
  • Interested
  • Focused
  • Exhilarated
  • Excited

This is a hugely neglected aspect of the gathering experience. Feelings will happen regardless, so we might as well be intentional and thoughtful about it. When we keep in mind the emotional experience of a gathering, we can avoid problematic emotional distractions, as well as emphasise the positive ones.

***

Related Articles:

How to Create An Event Worth Going To

How to Make Sense of Normalised Chaos

How Good is Your Strategic Plan? Avoid These Mistakes and Use These Tips

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Create An Event Worth Going To

by Zoe Routh
Photo by Saulo Mohana on Unsplash
Community//

Why I Left a Successful Career in Sales Leadership

by Mark Thacker
Community//

This Is The One Thing No One’s Been Telling You About Becoming More Influential

by Darrah Brustein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.