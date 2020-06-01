How to Make Events Meaningful

Like many, I’ve extended my offerings so that people can continue to access professional leadership development and connect with one another even while confined to home.

Whether we gather virtually or in person, events should always be meaningful, full of purpose, and mindful of feelings.

Here is my quick list for when you begin planning your team interactions again, especially live gatherings.

Purpose

Are you focused on:

Change

Culture

Strategy

Productivity

These are distinct and need to be kept separate from one another. Otherwise the purpose of the gathering can become diluted.

Type

Are you planning on:

Generating ideas

Making decisions

Problem solving

Answering questions and clarifying

Celebrating

These require different cognitive functions and facilitation processes. Best to keep them separate.

Outcome

At the end of the meeting, what do you want to walk away with?

Some examples are:

3 ideas to test

A decision on strategic priorities for the next three months

Changes to simplify a troublesome system

Answer staff questions on the current change initiative

Knowing where you want to end up will help sharpen the focus of the meeting.

Feeling

During and following the meeting, how do you want you and your team to feel about the experience?

Some possibilities are:

Curious

Hopeful

Interested

Focused

Exhilarated

Excited

This is a hugely neglected aspect of the gathering experience. Feelings will happen regardless, so we might as well be intentional and thoughtful about it. When we keep in mind the emotional experience of a gathering, we can avoid problematic emotional distractions, as well as emphasise the positive ones.

***

***