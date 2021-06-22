Team Activities for Celebrating Pride Month

From national parades to drag nights, there is no shortage of events for Pride month. But how do we ensure that Pride-themed activities are accessible to team members and ensure that our workplace can become a more inclusive place during June? The answer is hosting company-wide events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community! This blog has four fun, engaging, and informative ideas for both virtual and in-person events for 2021 Pride. Through these activities, we continue our work of understanding and supporting our LGBTQ+ coworkers with pride.

Integrate small Pride-themed activities

The first way to show our support of the gay community is through small but meaningful actions. Encourage team members to change their Zoom backgrounds to Pride-themed screensavers, showing their support at daily meetings. Host small Pride month trivia or bingo competitions and give prizes to the most dedicated employees. On Fridays, consider screening an LGBTQ+ movie during lunch break and holding open and moderated discussions on the characters, relationships, and themes. While these events are relatively small and low-effort, they combine to create an avalanche of support our LGBTQ+ employees. Through these activities, we show our commitment to creating a safe space and growing more self-aware during Pride month.

Host a viewing party of “Global Pride”

While attending local Pride parades may still be a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remote teams, virtual events are here to help! Consider hosting a viewing party of the Global Pride parade, packed with color, love, and fun. This international experience displays various celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community from around the world, incorporating an added layer of diversity and inclusion. For something more local, research whether surrounding cities are streaming their annual Pride parades. For example, Seattle Pride is hosting a live event showcasing its parade festivities and featuring local gay voices. These virtual viewings are a great way to excite team members and inspire a connection with the LGBTQ community.

Volunteer for an LGBTQ+ organization

For a community-focused activity, consider giving back to local LGBTQ+ non-profits. Research nearby transgender homeless shelters or safe-space organizations for gay youth. By organizing a company-wide volunteer effort, we shower our LGBTQ neighbors with support, assistance, and love. If scheduling a day of service proves difficult, consider volunteering virtually through the Trevor Project. This organization provides counseling and help to in-need LGBTQ youth. Finally, our teams can put our money to work by donating to Pride-focused small businesses, non-profits, and in-need individuals. By actively dedicating our time and money to the gay community, we demonstrate our support, grow closer as a team, and uplift minority voices.

Digital Dates with a Drag Queen

Last but certainly not least are digital dates with a Drag Queen. While late-night drag shows may be a bit overwhelming for office culture, virtual Drag Brunches have stepped into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic. For a whimsical example, check out this Mother’s Day Drag Brunch on Facebook! These events focus on local and national talents as they dance their way through catchy pop tunes and chat with the audience. Try to contact local drag queens and schedule a virtual or in-person meeting for the office to celebrate and partake in this essential element of LGBTQ+ culture.

Through these events, we both celebrate and engage with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride. It is integral to utilize this month as a concentrated period of learning, introspection, and compassion. However, we must continue to support our LGBTQ+ friends, coworkers, and customers throughout the year. Through this commitment to inclusion, we can create a safe, welcoming, and diverse workplace for the long run!

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company. Her mission is providing guidance to business executives to develop diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and to implement a multi-year plan for advancing quality leaders from within their organization. Through keynote speeches, training programs and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. For more information, visit DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.