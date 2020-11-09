Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Talking is Not Telling, Telling is Not Teaching, & Teaching is Not Training

Effectively Communicating in a Changing Economy

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I cannot count the amount of times that I have been on stage and while answering questions afterwards I think to myself, “were you even listening to what I said?”

I’m sure many of us have been there at one time of another. I remember when it shifted for me. I had a massive epiphany some years back that changed how I look at presenting, and it has had a profound effect on how I show up, and an even greater impact on how others receive my message. It is something like this:

“Talking is not telling, telling is not teaching, and teaching is not training”

On some level this is obvious, yet I see so many people speaking from stages that if you were to take the “not’s” out of that quote, live their lives by it and wonder why they struggle.

Let’s break these statements down and rebuild how we speak to others.

Talking Is Not Telling

People love to hear themselves talk. In fact, it is the number one sound that people like… the sound of their own voice. However, just because a person is talking does not automatically mean they are telling something of importance. Certainly, there are times for mindless chatter with intimate friends, yet many find it hard to make that transition to ‘professional communication’ and end up with disastrous effects.

So…

The first thing we must remember and keep in our mind is that talking is not necessarily telling. In important conversations there should be a tell, a teaching moment, and a transference of training to make an impact and to have it be sustained.

The telling of talking is the sharing of information that makes an impact. This is where your storytelling comes in. Tell them a story. Any story really, but one that connects you with them. Next, we must teach.

Telling Is Not Teaching

After we tell a story, that impact must be turned into influence. Influence includes two parts (teaching and training), and both need to be shared.

Turning the story into teaching is the pivot point in a conversation. From here, we make the story personal. Creating avenues for the other person to learn something. This can be done as simply as asking questions to them like, “how do you see this in your life” or “have you ever experienced something like this” which will open up deeper connections and conversations. All we need to do is respond to their answers to our conversations with new insights. These new insights become teaching points.

Teaching Is Not Training

Finally, we must tie it all together and turn teaching into training. Here is where the breakdown can occur. For many, there is no difference between teaching and training. Well, there. Is. Teaching is a noun, and training is a verb.

To the person being taught, the primary function is that of listener, a passive activity, whereas training is being active. Think of a personal trainer inside the gym. When they are teaching, we are listening and when they are training, we are doing. It is the same concept when it comes to communicating for impact.

Provide opportunity for the person to take an action on what you are talking about and you move from influence to impact. That is the goal… creating impact.

Influential Communication Provides Impactful Dialogue That Produces Income

Understanding this angle of communication will make you and your conversations influential and impactful. The more impact we can create, the greater our influence will be, and the result will be more income for you. In business, income of course equates to money, however, there is also relationship income.

Relational income is real and authentic. That authenticity allows us to speak from a place of influence that creates impact. As our worlds changes, this becomes the foundation which provides the framework for us to stay relevant, be real, and produce results.    

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” With Maryna Shkvorets

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

“Turn off the TV.” With Mitch Russo & Dawn Dugle

by Mitch Russo
Community//

Colleen Camenisch: “Having a routine is very helpful”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.