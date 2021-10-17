Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Taken from the Nest

Since stepping out of the first cave, we have made pilgrimage, trying to  find where we are going by opening our hearts to where we began. Yet how can any of us tell where the other has been? You, ahead of me in the checkout line, what have you lost and gained along the way […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Since stepping out of the first cave, we have made pilgrimage, trying to  find where we are going by opening our hearts to where we began. Yet how can any of us tell where the other has been? You, ahead of me in the checkout line, what have you lost and gained along the way that I will never know? They say the great flamingos of India prefer to migrate in a cloudless sky. They can travel up to 400 miles a night and when they land, who can know what they have seen? We all prefer to find our way at night when no one is looking. Like old owls, we bump into each other and squint. And the great savannah elephants of Africa migrate for the scent of a den no longer there. Like you or me making pilgrimage through our years of dream and grief. Perhaps our entire time on Earth is just a migration between the wonder of beginning and the effort to carry that wonder to the end.

A Question to Walk With: Tell the story of a small migration you have made recently. Where did you start and where did you land? What did the journey do for you?

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Half-Life of Angels.

New Webinar with Mark Nepo — The Fire of Aliveness

In this 3-series webinar, The Fire of Aliveness, Mark Nepo will teach about the challenges we face after such a long period of solitude. How do we open after being so closed? How do we reconnect after being so isolated? How do we know what to pick up and what to put down? In this series, Mark will address how we can be tender and fierce in our call to love each other, until justice and healing are the same thing.

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Change is constant”, With Douglas Brown and Clara Angotti of Next Pathway

by Doug C. Brown
Community//

Andrés Bronnimann: “Trust humanity just a little bit more”

by Karina Michel Feld
Community//

The Pilgrimage of Life

by Sarah L. Coyne
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.