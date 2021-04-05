Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Take Your Time. Breathe.

A couple of weeks back I read this quote somewhere, and today I realised it’s true meaning and sense. The quote was, “The most important relationship is the one you have it with yourself.” With so much pressure already on our shoulders, and targets to reach on daily basis, we find ourselves stressing out all […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A couple of weeks back I read this quote somewhere, and today I realised it’s true meaning and sense. The quote was, “The most important relationship is the one you have it with yourself.” With so much pressure already on our shoulders, and targets to reach on daily basis, we find ourselves stressing out all day, and in the end, having zero energy left to deal with a little of anything! Somewhere in between all the challenges and obstacles, we lose ourselves. All that we crave for is a little time of our own and some space; to breathe.

There are a few wounds that don’t heal the way we want them to, instead they heal the way they need to. Not every thing can go according to our plan. Not everyone can listen to our problems and show us the correct path. Not everything can be in our hands.

Often after a rough day, and things going bad one after the other, we give up. All of a sudden, we’re being plagued with self-doubt. It just seems all complicated.

What we need is some time and space. Time to sit back and ponder upon the fact that where you are today, is where you dreamed to be. Things might take a different turn unexpectedly, but you need to maintain your cool and think with an open mind; sharp and focused.

This can only happen when we give ourselves the must required ‘break’. A break from work, which had made us a victim of its schedule. A break from the feelings of being rushed, pressed for time, hurried, stressed and overwhelmed.

  • Realise the fact that there is no need to rush.
  • Realise the fact that you are going fine.
  • Realise the fact that you need time.
  • Realise the fact that you need your space.
  • Realise the fact that you will blossom when you take your time and space to think right.

    Pragati Mehra, Blogger at Freelancer

    I like to write about friends, love, and young adult life, in the hope that the people reading will be able to laugh and find comfort in the fact they are not alone!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sivilla/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    These Quotes From Ancient Wisdom Are Especially Resonant Right Now

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    WHY YOU ARE FEELING STUCK & WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT

    by Melissa Kiss
    Community//

    13 Ways to Manage Stress

    by Jacintha Akkerman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.