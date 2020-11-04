Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

T.R. Miles: A Healthy Mind is the Simple Secret to Success

Meet T.R. Miles, an NYU graduate and a young entrepreneur from Buffalo, New York. He is the founder of a finance startup: The Miles Group Portfolio Inc. They work to create, develop, and manage startups from various industries. Despite finding such strong success, it is not exactly where Miles started his journey. He talked about […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Meet T.R. Miles, an NYU graduate and a young entrepreneur from Buffalo, New York. He is the founder of a finance startup: The Miles Group Portfolio Inc. They work to create, develop, and manage startups from various industries. Despite finding such strong success, it is not exactly where Miles started his journey. He talked about the struggles he used to face from living with limited resources in his early days in New York City. “There were some days that I had less than five dollars in my pocket,” Miles said. So how exactly did Miles go from living off the dollar menu to living the life he deserves? The secret is simple: he has always maintained a strong and healthy mindset. 

Positive self-encouragement is a major way in which Miles keeps his mind healthy and sharp. “Trust yourself and have confidence,” Miles comments. “No one else is going to believe in you until you believe in yourself first.” That is the philosophy that has put Miles in the position he is in today. Miles continued, “Confidence is key in seeing your dreams materialize. Believing in yourself gets you further than you think.” Another way in which Miles keeps a healthy mind is by avoiding comparisons. When asked about what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, Miles said, “Being patient with ourselves and realizing that we are not in competition with anyone but ourselves. This keeps us focused and sharp.”

T.R Miles knows that you not only need a healthy mind to stay on top of your game, but you must also maintain a clear and sharp mind as well. Having valuable information ready on top of your mind is a big way to stay sharp, but it can be challenging to keep so much information organized in your head. Journaling is one strategy that Miles uses to help himself compartmentalize information. “I started writing a lot. I learned early from the great motivational giants to write all my visions down,” Miles said. He would rewrite and revise his vision repeatedly, taking up endless pages in notebooks. Miles continued, “I think I literally go through about five to eight notebooks a year of just writing and rewriting my vision.” This is a habit that he continues to reinforce in his day-to-day life. “I have notebooks full of ideas, strategies, company ideas, operation plans, and more.”

Fail fast, learn faster. Embrace the struggle and love what you do. That is the mantra for T.R. Miles and a reflection of his strong mind. The strength of mind has never been in question for Miles. As he puts it, “I think every entrepreneur should have grit and be able to weather the toughest times.” Those who can weather the toughest of times are also those who have the toughest of minds. As for Miles, his tough and healthy mind is what has brought success and opportunity into his life, and it is equally what will usher him into his next level of success in the future.

You can learn more about T. R. Miles and his businesses here.

Find T.R. Miles on his Instagram page here.

    Abe Alberts

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Stronger Leader Series: Part 1

    by Pete Leibman
    Community//

    Women Of The C-Suite: “Be a True Corporate Athlete” With Rhonda Vetere

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Community//

    David Goggins: How To Become The Toughest Man Alive

    by Louis Chew

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.