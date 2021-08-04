Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Sustainable Fashion – How Your Closet Can Make an Impact | Ekaterina Fields

Sustainable fashion is not a subject that came up very often, even a decade ago, yet now it has become a rising concern. Sustainable fashion is the push for more significant concern towards the ecological and ethical impact of the fashion industry. But what does that mean? It means that creators (and buyers) are more concerned about […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sustainable fashion is not a subject that came up very often, even a decade ago, yet now it has become a rising concern. Sustainable fashion is the push for more significant concern towards the ecological and ethical impact of the fashion industry.

But what does that mean? It means that creators (and buyers) are more concerned about clothes development – that they are sourced ethically and sustainably. More than that, it responds to the fast fashion industry, where clothes are picked up and discarded at a dangerous rate.

Damages of Fast Fashion

The constant shifting of trends has resulted in incalculable waste, as consumers buy and discard clothes with each passing season. Worse, high fashion has a negative opinion on clothes worn more than once – the epitome of waste.

Fast fashion has been hurting our environment for a long time – it is only now that we’re more openly discussing the problem. According to one report, the fashion industry is responsible for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions. 

Further, the clothing industry has had a chemical impact on the world. The cotton fields that grow most of our clothes account for a small fraction of land and use a disproportionate amount of insecticides.

Sustainable Fashion Benefits

The benefits of sustainable clothing should be reasonably apparent at this point. A more sustainable wardrobe reduces waste, while careful designers provide more concern for how their materials are sourced.

Sustainable fashion has the added benefit of fewer animals being harmed and fair wages for the employees making the clothes. Up to 49% of global consumers support a stronger push towards sustainable fashion; the trick is simply getting us there.

Easy Ways to Help

There are plenty of ways to attain a more sustainable wardrobe without making a significant change. You don’t need to go out and replace all of your clothes – the opposite. Hang on to the clothes you have, recycle, donate, or upcycle as much as possible.

Buying fewer clothes is another simple way to be more sustainable. If you’re not sure you need an item, then simply don’t buy it. It also helps to buy better clothes, so that they last longer.

Finally, buying from sustainable fashion brands is one of the most significant ways to make an impact. These days, there are plenty of brands and styles to choose from, showing how far the industry has already gone.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Environmental-Household.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Looking At The Future Of Fashion And Ensuring Sustainability

    by Krishna Murthy
    sustainability
    Community//

    Sustainability – The New Fashion Statement.

    by Manish Pandey
    Community//

    Designer Paola Estefania Linares Explains Correlation Between Fashion and Mental Health

    by Emily Marcus
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.