Surviving 2020 — Election Edition

As I write this article, the United States is caught – caught in a quagmire between two candidates who is respectively making claims about the country that inspire confidence, hope, and faith in their followers; accompanied by an equivalent level of vitriol, mistrust, and anger towards the other side. I’ve picked my side, and I know where I stand. But this isn’t a post about politics. It’s a post about being – being well, being better, being at a time of catatonic crisis.

For many of us, the days, weeks, even months ahead will be difficult – irrespective of if you’re a Republican, Democrat, American, or non-American. Let’s face it – the 2020 US Presidential Elections are, above all other elections, a vote that matters to the world. As we await the results of the race with baited breath, let us not forget the importance of keeping our heads up regardless of the adversities that life throws at us. To do so, however, requires not an “Anything Goes” mentality, but a mindset that is equally at ease with and fully embracive of the pains and turmoil that constitute our zeitgeist.