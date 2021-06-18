Summer sizzler with Hindsight!

Follow Damian Muziani through the Summer for the latest in comic editorial on yesterday’s news.
Damian Muziani is an accredited host, producer, media correspondent, writer, entertainment personality, and actor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a career spanning over 15 years, Muziani has made quite the name for himself in the entertainment industry. He currently serves as the Exclusive Spokesperson for Manhattan Mini Storage, and Updates Anchor and Broadcaster for Townsquare Media Inc. Damian Muziani has been recognized for his accomplishments on numerous occasions and is the proud recipient of six Telly Awards. He has been featured in many TV shows, films, and commercials on various prominent networks. Check out Damian Muziani's website for a complete list of his accomplishments
