Less than a decade ago it was virtually impossible for small and medium enterprises to fully leverage technology in the quest for increased operational efficiency to the extent of fundamentally disrupting the status quo. This has changed. A new breed of design thinkers and unrelenting young business visionaries are effectively democratizing and facilitating entrepreneurial endeavors on a scale the likes of which the world had never witnessed before. People like Chow420 founder David Obasiolu helping business owners in the burgeoning hemp space

When taking a closer look at the mindset behind this new generation of great innovators, a few key insights seem to stand out immediately.

The journey starts at the beginning: Success is not an event; it is a process. To finish any great endeavor, you must first start. This may not be the start of a new business but could simply be the start of a new idea, a new path, or a new way. To be a standout success is to take each new beginning and follow it through to the end. Remember to be consistent and persistent, even on low energy days and you will be on the path to victory.

There is no better time than now: One of the major fears that often holds people back from successfully executing their business strategies can be traced back to biased beliefs. There will never be a perfect time to make that move, to launch that product, or to scale your business. After analyzing and planning you must be ready to execute.

Nothing is impossible. If you don’t agree, your whole life you’ll be incapable of moving, creating, evolving, seeing your dreams come true, being happy, of having everything you imagined. If you think that something is impossible, you’ll never achieve it and your dreams won’t come true.

As they say, the impossible just takes a little longer to accomplish. It all depends on how much effort you put into trying. You have to want to do it and achieve it. You have to put in all of your effort and leap, with or without fear, but head towards it. If not, you’ll never know the outcome says, David.

Never forget. Never stop dreaming because you think it’s impossible. You have the strength, the talent and the resources necessary to make whatever you desire come true. Never let anyone tell you you can’t, because it’s not true. Human beings are capable of giving the best of themselves in order to make the unfeasible come true he quoted.