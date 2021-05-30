Success Comes When We Learn From Failure: How to Handle Setbacks at Work

How often do you find yourself telling people that failure is the best teacher? We all say it at one point or another, but what happens when we are faced with a setback in our own lives? When someone experiences a setback at work – whether it’s not being able to make sales, getting overlooked for promotion or an interpersonal conflict with colleagues- they have two options. Either they become defensive and blame others which might be helpful temporarily but can lead back into self sabotage if used too much. Neither response are very useful so its important now more than ever before to keep your mind open and listen.

It is a universally acknowledged truth that everyone wants to improve, but one has to be about to deal with disappointments. Self-compassion plays an important role in facilitating this process, and it can be done through reflection! It’s not always easy for us though because we often associate self improvement with the determination of being persistent and hardworking – but personal growth starts by acknowledging where you stand first. When people are compassionate towards themselves they tend to arrive at more realistic assessment which leads them on their journey of improving themselves .

So, how do working individuals or organizations apply this information? Most organizations want to increase productivity; therefore many individuals work long hours each day. They will come home exhausted from all the stress they have been carrying throughout the day, yet try desperately put up a smile when someone greets them as if nothing was wrong or bothering them whatsoever. Again, despite wanting to do their best, we still need to apply self-compassion.

I have learned to re frame the way I see situations. I no longer see failures as terrible things per se. If one learns from it, changes and makes the necessary adjustments, then this disappointments are essential tools, in our journey of self development. “Failures” is life’s way of giving us feedback. Having this new perspective gives you the optimism and necessarily resiliency to overcome life’s challenges, no matter how big or small they might be. Its important to understand your humanity and to embrace that. Give yourself the grace to learn through

Before you know it, you will achieve the promotions you desire, whether in the original organizations you were connected with, or through new pathways you forged yourself. Keep on going, for success comes when we learn from failure.