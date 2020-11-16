SUCCESS BEING A HEALTH COACH

Tell us your journey as a health coach

My success in being a health coach has been achieved by the people I help in their lives with their new lifestyle.

A life where they could look forward to being active, eating foods that give them energy, not drain them. I love giving people hope when they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. My success is teaching people how to love and believe in themselves, whether they want to change anything in their life or just look at things differently.

2. What advice would you give to young people who want to follow in your footsteps?

For anybody wanting to be a life coach. You have to be a leader who leads by example. Life is full of surprises. We need to be able to embrace surprises. New adventures or challenges, put us on the path for our future. Being open-minded, diplomatic, and aware that everyone is different and has their own needs, whether it be Culture and religion, which all play a role in mindset.

Our lives give us life experiences to share with others.

To be a great life coach you have to take all the skills that you have learned through life experiences and channel them to your clients.

So believe in yourself because in reality, you are selling yourself to the client. You have to be proficient in every aspect of the profession. This includes working with all kinds of clients, setting short-term goals so that your client will see results quickly, and stay motivated. You have to inspire them in a fun way, I find that humor and quick wit works well for me.

3. What do you do for your well-being?

For my well-being, I meditate every day with positive affirmations. When I go for a walk or hike I put on my headphones and listen to a podcast that inspires me to be a better person. Every day I walk and play with my dog who loves me unconditionally.

I take time out of my busy day for me even if it’s listening to music, reading a book, or working out. I surround myself with like-minded people who strive for success and a better world with more humanity. I also try and do a good deed every day, whether it be for a family member, friend, or stranger. Smiles are free as are compliments.

BIO-

Jill Grew up in England, and enjoys keeping active!

She played competitive tennis & badminton, from a young age, Played On her High school Badminton Team, Netball Team, Tennis Team & Rounders Team. She also played County Badminton from age 14

Jill graduated from Hairdressing College & started her own business at age 18. She Moved to Canada by herself when she was 24, worked as a nanny, then married & had 3 children.

Jill became a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer, then got her Nutritionist Diploma. Jill got into acting & modeling at age 48. She has been featured as a model in FLM, Modelzview, RHK, Ellison & Tease Magazines.

Jill Bradley has been a Brand ambassador for Conteamerica

In her Acting Career, she has been featured in Top Million Dollar Agent – Season 2, Episode 1, Mirvish Productions, Unitron Corporate Video & Georgian Renovations Corporate Video, and background actor for the series Suits. Her favorite Sports that help keep her in shape are Tennis, Badminton, Rollerblading, Horse riding, Bike riding, Hiking, walking,, working out and kickboxing. She loves spending time with family and friends & enjoys traveling.