Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

SUCCESS BEING A HEALTH COACH

Interview with Jill Bradley

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
  1. Tell us your journey as a health coach

My success in being a health coach has been achieved by the people I help in their lives with their new lifestyle. 

A life where they could look forward to being active, eating foods that give them energy, not drain them. I love giving people hope when they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. My success is teaching people how to love and believe in themselves, whether they want to change anything in their life or just look at things differently. 

2. What advice would you give to young people who want to follow in your footsteps?

For anybody wanting to be a life coach. You have to be a leader who leads by example. Life is full of surprises. We need to be able to embrace surprises. New adventures or challenges, put us on the path for our future. Being open-minded, diplomatic, and aware that everyone is different and has their own needs, whether it be Culture and religion, which all play a role in mindset.

Our lives give us life experiences to share with others.

To be a great life coach you have to take all the skills that you have learned through life experiences and channel them to your clients.

So believe in yourself because in reality, you are selling yourself to the client. You have to be proficient in every aspect of the profession. This includes working with all kinds of clients, setting short-term goals so that your client will see results quickly, and stay motivated. You have to inspire them in a fun way, I find that humor and quick wit works well for me.

3. What do you do for your well-being?

For my well-being, I meditate every day with positive affirmations. When I go for a walk or hike I put on my headphones and listen to a podcast that inspires me to be a better person. Every day I walk and play with my dog who loves me unconditionally.

 I take time out of my busy day for me even if it’s listening to music, reading a book, or working out. I surround myself with like-minded people who strive for success and a better world with more humanity. I also try and do a good deed every day, whether it be for a family member, friend, or stranger. Smiles are free as are compliments.

BIO-

Jill Grew up in England, and enjoys keeping active!

 She played competitive tennis & badminton, from a young age, Played On her High school Badminton Team, Netball Team, Tennis Team & Rounders Team. She also played County Badminton from age 14 

Jill graduated from Hairdressing College & started her own business at age 18. She Moved to Canada by herself when she was 24, worked as a nanny, then married & had 3 children. 

Jill became a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer, then got her Nutritionist Diploma. Jill got into acting & modeling at age 48. She has been featured as a model in FLM, Modelzview, RHK, Ellison & Tease Magazines. 

Jill Bradley has been a Brand ambassador for Conteamerica

In her Acting Career, she has been featured in Top Million Dollar Agent – Season 2, Episode 1, Mirvish Productions, Unitron Corporate Video & Georgian Renovations Corporate Video, and background actor for the series Suits. Her favorite Sports that help keep her in shape are Tennis, Badminton, Rollerblading, Horse riding, Bike riding, Hiking, walking,, working out and kickboxing. She loves spending time with family and friends & enjoys traveling.

    Jose Angel Manaiza Jr, Tutor To The Stars at Malibu Education

    MATHEMATICIAN JOSE ANGEL MANAIZA, JR.

    Former Child Star in La Ceiba, Honduras. Jose Angel Manaiza Jr. is known as “The Tutor to The Stars” from Malibu to Beverly Hills.

    Teaching the children of Hollywood celebrities to achieve success. Mr. Manaiza has helped over 1,200 students. Including NCAA student-athletes from schools such as UCLA, USC, and Pepperdine University.
    His patented speed-reading system is endorsed by three former U.S. presidents, and he has been honored in The White House.
    In 2018, Jose was knighted by the order of the OSJ in NYC. He was the first SAT Instructor to be published  in The Huffington Post on the topic of "The New SAT Exam."   58 of his students received an overall average score of 1456 on the SAT exam, and earned admissions with full scholarships.
    He has also been given a special recognition for his work from the City of Los Angeles, and the State Of California.
    Mr. Manaiza served as The Speaker Program Director for The California's Women Conference in 2019, where past keynote speakers have included Oprah Winfrey, Norma T. Hollis, Michelle Obama, Dame Mabel Katz, Laura Bush and Arianna Huffington. He is official biographer of Garifuna Writer & Historian Santos Centeno Garcia. Mr. Manaiza is a professional speechwriter who has written over 6000 speech scripts to CEOs, world leaders, and professional speakers. His famous workshop entitled "Presidential Speechwrititng" has helped many on how to write speeches.
    Mr. Manaiza resides in Malibu, CA and enjoys his weekends sailing in Marina Del Rey. For more information, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/Malibu90265Style
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    International Health Coach Michelle Flynn Talks About Her Journey to a Healthier, Happier Life

    by Ekaterina Notovich
    Work Smarter//

    What is Health Coaching?

    by Jenna Edwards
    Community//

    Suzanne Monroe: “Don’t try to be perfect”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.