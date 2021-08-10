Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success Became A Trend

Some people give up because of a lack of sources.

What does success really mean? Nowadays, we’ve access to all this information. How would we sort through all this information? We’ve countless questions and sometimes we don’t have the answers. But aren’t they simply inaccurate?

Most often what we notice around success are the trophies. Some people proudly show their trophies and say that everything is possible to achieve it – you just have to click on this link and you’ll see. Many people get started, but very few actually achieve their desired goal.

What is interesting about information is that we can interpret it in a different way. Thus, voluntarily or involuntarily we modify the information and share it according to our own perception.

There are people who change the information voluntarily. Let’s take the case of drop shipping as an example – a concept that started in the United States and Canada. It’s a tripartite system. It’s a method that requires professional skills. Unfortunately, some people bring another meaning to this concept by sharing false information – they make the promise that it’s possible to earn a lot of money with no investment and have everything you want (trophies). In reality, people are destroying the culture of this concept. Some give up and say the formula didn’t work. Did they really get the right sources?

Also, you’ve probably already seen these beautiful quotes accompanied by a very luxurious background. How many people actually put intention on the quote?  Without a doubt, very few. These people focus on the trophy and the citation is no longer of value. They should focus on the quote and learn about it.

Success is a choice and a way of life. It must be in no way a trend. It becomes a duty. Success is being able to be what you want to be every day. In summary, it belongs to you.

    Baptiste Monnet, Entrepreneur and personal coach at Boost Mind

    Baptiste Monnet accompanies people who want to improve their daily life and reach their desired goal. He is the creator of Boost Mind, co-founder and owner of a clothing brand. Baptiste has worked in the field of logistics, private security, social work and education.

    You may have noticed that my writing isn't perfect. Although I am a francophone, it's a great pleasure to share my experiences, my advice and my vision.

