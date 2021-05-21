Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone?

WHAT IF THE UNIVERSE IS CONSPIRING TO MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE?

Take a moment to think about a past situation that seemed like a dreadful downer in the beginning, but later became something you were grateful for because of where it led you in the end.

Could this be an opportunity to increase your trust in how things unfold?

I once worked with someone who got fired from a job as a security guard. Based on his performance, it wasn’t a job he was thrilled about. But, while being let go was painful to his self-esteem and his bank account at first, he chose to take it as an opportunity to attend culinary school, something he’d always wanted to do but hadn’t made the time or mustered the courage.

After working in his new career as a chef for a bit, his wife and children expressed to him how much more fun he was to be around. He created work that was more satisfying and fulfilling, and as a result, became a better partner and Dad. He ended up thanking his previous employer for giving him the boot. He never would have pursued his truth had he not lost his job!

The next time you find yourself in an unexpectedly difficult situation, at work or otherwise, I invite you to seek the learning that may not be apparent in the shock and uncertainty of the immediate aftermath.

When you approach difficulties with an expectation of finding hidden gifts, even if it takes a while to see them, you set the course to create positive outcomes.

HERE ARE A FEW STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE AIMED TOWARD FINDING THE HIDDEN GIFTS IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION SUCH AS LOSING A JOB:

First, allow yourself to feel the feelings.

It’s normal to feel angry, hurt, sad or afraid. The important thing is not to get stuck in those feelings. I recommend giving yourself a period of time to feel this way. Make a declarative statement, “I will be upset until…” and fill in the blank. Whether it’s a day, three days, or a week, allow yourself the time to acknowledge and honor the pain you are feeling.

Carrying negative emotions around indefinitely is unproductive and damaging in many ways. Chances are, you’ll get bored with yourself before the time frame is over. It’s also important to note that looking for a new job in a state of resentment and negativity is not ideal for creating new work anyway. That’s another reason to move through these emotions in the beginning because otherwise, if you deny they’re there, they tend to last longer.

Then, ask yourself what new opportunities this unforeseen situation could be presenting you with.

Trust that there is a hidden gift, even if you don’t see it right away. What is there space for now that wasn’t there before? How did it work out better than you could have ever imagined? This goes for seriously difficult situations too. (I know there are gifts in such circumstances because I have looked for and found them in my own life too. Even though this is not easy, it can bring forgiveness, new skills, clarity, understanding, your truth, deeper peace and much more).

Next, take some time for self-reflection.

Ask yourself what skills you have that can help you through this time. You may have talents that have been collecting dust in your tool box that can come into play for just such an occasion! What have you been missing in your life? What are you craving more of? What values are important to you? What feeds your soul? What path can you take now that the universe has provided the first step for? Asking these types of questions can lead you to a career where your values, your passion, and your purpose become the means to fulfilling your financial goals.

You don’t have to choose between your truth and your livelihood.

Please read that again.

…………………………………………………………………………………………

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with all the resources you’ll need to finally clarify how to get paid to do you.TM To be the first to hear more details, join the join the VIP Wait List.

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkit, please forward this to them.