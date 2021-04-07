Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Struggling with an assignment or goal? Just START!

I can relate.

It seems the easiest thing to do is put the task off.  But ultimately the deadline approaches, and we have to face the challenge.

I was recently commissioned to create a virtual dance class as part of an exciting online dance program.  A virtual dance class designed for all to experience the pure joy of moving.

I immediately said yes to the invitation but as the date approached, I thought, oh crap, what am I going to do?

I struggle with virtual learning and this Covid pandemic continues to be a wonderful opportunity to embrace and practice online learning.  I’ve witnessed the dance community create amazing virtual space for dance, but I had NO idea how this was going to happen for me. 

Like so many times before I was starting with a blank canvas. Every show, book, article, dialogue etc. starts with an idea and the only way to make things happen is to START.

The first adjustment needed was to my mindset.  The inner dialogue was going crazy, and it wasn’t good.  “I haven’t been teaching dance class.  Who would see this?  What did I want to convey?” So many questions.

I finally got an email with the date the video needed to be completed and I started twirling ideas around in my mind.  For me, the process of creating anything starts long before I sit down to write, dance, or choreograph.  I am busy creating in my mind throughout my daily activities, in the shower, in the gym, and while I am chanting etc.

On a mission to just get things done I said O.K., I can do this.  I also reminded myself it did NOT have to be perfect, I just had to get it DONE.

An imperfect finished product creates much more value than an overthought, un-completed project.

I went back into teacher mode.  Since I don’t drive and getting to an actual studio is a challenge, I decided to just record a pandemic-friendly living room class.  After all, we are still doing a lot of this until things can safely open again.

A few interesting things happened.  I clicked back into that part of myself that simply knows how to teach a dance class.

Once my anxiety was out of the way and I was in ‘Go’ mode I became more confident.

I found a song I liked.

I set up my phone to film with a ring light.  I moved my dining room table, and I instantly had my own home studio space.  The initial take was rough but as I got going, the groove started.  I realized the first song I picked was not the best choice, so I found a better fit for this assignment. (Take note we can change things mid-stream).

It took a few tries, but my experience and insight came flooding in and I got going.  I was able to incorporate my own physical limitations as part of the process.  I encouraged my potential viewers to do what feels good and If they miss a step, as I did a couple of times, to just keep dancing until they picked the choreography back up (good life advice, miss a step, just keep going until you get back in your groove.)

I had completed the video at exactly the requested time.  I did do some editing for flow but did not cut any content.  By the time I pressed ‘send’ I had a true sense of accomplishment.  I had spent some mental angst over this process when I was asked to participate. I thought me? How? Why? I don’t have a studio or any dancers at my access….

Kind of overthinking it, don’t you agree?

The moral of the story for me: Trust my life, trust my ability and capacity, trust my mission, basically trust myself minus the self-judgment.

Yes, I still prefer teaching live in person with actual students, but we are ALL adapting to the moment.  It felt great to simply do what I do.

In the meantime:

‘Dance Because You Can’

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

