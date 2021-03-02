Stresses a balanced diet and its effect on mental health Arash Hadipour Niktarash

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stresses a balanced diet and its effect on mental health

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Arash Hadipour Niktarash
People believe that a balanced diet is a key to physical fitness. They are aware of the significance of good nutrition, which affects mental and physical wellbeing. A balanced diet helps in physical and cognitive wellbeing. It improves attention span and concentration level. On the other hand, an inadequate diet leads to impaired decision-making fatigue and slows down the reaction level. A low diet aggravates depression and stress levels. Studies reveal that health impairments are integrally related to diet. Food items that are high in sugar and flavors train the brain to crave for it more.

How to reduce stress through a good diet, as illustrated by Arash Hadipour Niktarash

Processed food and sugar lead to inflammation in the brain and body. It contributes to mood disorder, which includes depression and anxiety. When people are stressed or depressed, they reach out to processed food items. During difficult periods and busy times, they skip breakfast for a cup of coffee.

International authorities indicated reports, which illustrate that people tend to eat more or less when under stress or depression—eating too little results in exhaustion which makes them feel depressed further. On the other hand, overeating deals with weight gain and sluggishness.

A healthy gut with mindful eating

Research studies establish the integral connection between the brain and the intestine. The brain and gut got linked via the vagus nerve. The belly, on the other hand, influences emotional behavior. At the same time, the brain alters the type of bacteria, which lives in the gut.

Arash Hadipour Niktarash states that gut bacteria produce an arrangement of neurochemicals, which the brain uses for regulating mental and physiological processes. Serotonin, which is a mood stabilizer, is created in large quantities by gut bacteria.

The way you feel about your diet, what you eat, and when you eat has a lot to do with a well-balanced meal. Nutrition is approved for people to keep a food journal. It helps in documenting what you eat when you eat, and where you eat. It will help you to get an insight into the pattern. Hence, you have to pay attention to your diet and physical activity related to your mental wellbeing.

Pay attention to brain food

There are three food items that you must incorporate into your healthy diet. These include lean proteins, fatty acids, and complex carbohydrates.

Complex carbohydrates: food items like starchy vegetables and brown rice are a good source of energy. Food items like sweet potatoes and beets have a nutritional value that keeps you satisfied for a longer duration.

Lean proteins: it is an excellent source of power that allows the body to react and think quickly. Food items like meat, eggs, fish, chicken are a good source of protein.

Fatty acids: They are crucial for brain functioning and the central nervous system. The food items in this category include eggs, meat, fish, flax seeds, and nuts.

Hence, eating healthy food items will help in steering your mental functions. Consume plenty of healthy oils like coconut oil, olive oil, and avocado, which support brain functions.

    Dr. Arash Hadipour Niktarash is a neurologist and epileptologist with double-board certification in neurology and epilepsy. He received his MD degree in 2003. His earlier clinical and research work, during his medical training, was focused on the modeling of basal ganglia oscillatory activity in Parkinson’s disease. Subsequently he joined computational motor control lab at Johns Hopkins University where he completed a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship working on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and human motor learning. This was followed by a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship at Emory University working on extra striatal dopaminergic system in Parkinson’s disease using basal ganglia single-unit recording. Read his Websites grant and scholarship and visit blog 1 and blog 2.

