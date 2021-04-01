Stressed Accountants: The Mental Health Impact as Practices Adapt to A New Reality

Accounting professionals are likely to suffer stress in their day-to-day life. The level of mental pressure increases with the exhaustive physical work that they need to do at work. We understand that the past few months have been very complicated for everyone, especially accountants that handled a varied range of responsibilities with changing advisory. The emotional stress was very high with the increased suffering from economical downfalls.

Although the UK government has set up efficient schemes for COVID-19 management, accountants have made several sacrifices in this process. The proactive response towards pandemics from all levels has increased the stress level for accountants. Therefore, they need some reliable advice from experts to maintain their mental health in this new normal.

What accountants need to consider?

For accountants that are determined to deal with the present-day challenges, it is good to focus on three Rs: Resilient, Reorganize and Reset. As most of the businesses these days are working remotely, the accountants need to get ready to adapt to the changing landscapes. Moreover, instead of opting for some short-term approach, they need to reorganize themselves to meet the COVID-19 safety guidelines in the long run. Furthermore, being resilient is the key to deal with the upcoming challenges in terms of lockdowns, further waves of the virus, and crises related to the pandemic.

The recent guidelines from the government support remote working and the business professionals have advised their teams to work from home. Officials are now stressing the importance of restricted travel due to the risk of increased cases of infections. Accountants need to work on the evolving attitudes of the business community.

Another important concern for accountants working remotely is the increasing cases of cybercrime. As hackers are keeping an eye on all financial activities happening online, accountants need to choose the most reliable software tools to execute their routine tasks. The accountants also need to keep client details safe online as a single mistake can put major reputational and financial damage. Clients can even file claims for any failure to maintain sensitive information properly. Although all these scenarios are leading to great stress for accountants, they need to find some reliable solution to manage their mental health.

Tips for mental health management

Here we have listed few details about how accountants can manage their mental health while handling day to day stressful work activities:

Take rest, don’t stress

Working from home is not easy for anyone. But as the work environments are changing continuously, accountants also need to cope up with the changes. The past few months were more restless for accounts due to changing work platforms, but experts advise following continuous workout routines to achieve enhanced mental health. It is better to get proper sleep for 7 to 8 hours, do mediation to boost mental health, and follow a healthy routine for physical exercises.

Be social

Although you may develop more concentration while working in solitude, a little bit of physical interaction is always a must to get rid of frustration. As you are not able to commute to the office and meet your colleagues on daily basis, maintaining healthy social connections around you may help. Although you are bound to follow social distancing due to pandemics, it is better to contact your loved ones via phone calls and social media to relieve stress.

Choose right technology

Following a wrong or outdated approach for tax filing and accounts, management can pose considerable stress on accountants. That is why experts advise using the right software tools and technologies to complete accounting-related tasks. You should look for a feature-rich and HMRC recommended making tax digital vat bridging software excel tool to manage your accounting needs on the go.

Once you start following these simple tips and tricks, it will be easier to maintain adequate workflow in your profession. The support of the latest technology may also help you to work more efficiently while increasing the work outcome. Improved work routines and better health care habits may enhance your productivity levels while beating mental health issues with ease. This is the most trusted way to get rid of stress while enjoying higher returns during and after the pandemic.