Stress: How you should manage it and live a healthy lifestyle

Important events in our lives, such as changing jobs, getting married or becoming a parent, can cause stress. Sources of stress include constant worries about your finances or your children’s future, or everyday inconveniences, such as having your car repaired or arriving late for work.

Not all events that cause stress are necessarily negative. How we deal with these events dramatically influences our physical, mental and social well-being. We can see these events as challenges that enrich our lives or see them as stressors that prevent us from enjoying life.

You can improve all aspects of your life by learning to manage your stress. A representative from TheLockBoss shared the following approaches that help you cope better with your life’s stress:

Create a balance between work and play. Plan your life to don’t feel guilty when you rest and have fun when you should be working.

Take the time to laugh.

Learn to delegate; you don’t have to do everything yourself.

Use relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation. Expand your spiritual horizon.

Get plenty of exercises. If necessary, combine it with physical tasks that need to be done (gardening, cleaning, etc.).

Learn to manage your time. Make priority lists.

Eat healthily. Alcohol, caffeine, and fat make stress management more difficult, while other foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help it.

Get rest and get the sleep your body needs.

Discuss your issues openly with friends, family, or a counselor.

Take a vacation once in a while. Slow down a bit. Have fun!

Know that you don’t have to “win” every argument. Be less competitive.

Don’t try to be perfect and don’t expect others to be.

A healthy lifestyle is essential

Moreover, managing your stress also involves a healthy life. The diet must be balanced: we can never tell you enough, you must consume at least four fruits and vegetables, drink 1.5 L of water per day and not skip meals to cover all energy costs (a woman should consume an average of 2,000 to 2,500 calories/day and for a man 2,500 to 3,000 calories/day). During times of intense stress, magnesium stores are depleted, and we become nervous and irritable. However, it represents an essential element for the brain and nervous system’s proper functioning, and the recommended daily allowance is 500 mg. It is found in wholemeal bread, cereals, dark chocolate, bananas, dried fruits (almonds, hazelnuts …), dried vegetables … It is advisable to avoid stimulants such as tobacco, alcohol, tea, coffee and excess sugars, which, even if they have a comforting and stimulating side, only turn you into a hell of a ball of nerves.

A little sport to burn off

To relieve stress, nothing better than playing sports. It allows you to channel your energy, think about other things, and focus on your body. After a workout, you will feel relaxed, thanks to the endorphins (pleasure hormones) released during exercise. You can practice any sport, knowing that the most common and easiest disciplines to practice are walking and running, swimming, cycling, fitness.

A walk in the heart of nature (or green spaces) will be just as beneficial to you to enjoy the essence of trees, the calm of nature, the song of birds … for a return to the sources where to draw energy in harmony with the elements in a somewhat bucolic way. The sun is also the ally of your morale (if we do not abuse it) because its rays help in particular in the synthesis of melanin, a good mood hormone.