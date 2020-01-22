Contributor Log In/Sign Up
STRESS AT WORK: CAUSES AND CONSEQUENCES

One out of two employees and two out of three executives say they regularly experience stress at work! Yes, but then: what are the direct consequences on health? The latest Cegos* barometer published on the subject last December reveals that 54% of employees “regularly experience stress” at work, as do 66% of managers. Several factors […]

Yes, but then: what are the direct consequences on health?


The latest Cegos* barometer published on the subject last December reveals that 54% of employees “regularly experience stress” at work, as do 66% of managers. Several factors are blamed for this state (the evil of the century?), with “workload” being the most regularly cited criterion (about one in two respondents). However, for 37% of employees and 31% of HR managers, stress is also linked to “a lack or poor organization of work”, while “lack of support” and “a feeling of isolation” also explain their ill-being.

Stress and pressure at work: what are the consequences?
One of the workers’ pet peeves is “pressure from the top”. Perhaps more worryingly, it seems that this criterion has risen sharply in recent years! Yes, but what are the actual consequences of this overwork; is the risk of burn-out significant? For 60% of employees and 65% of managers, this level of stress hurts their health, with a real risk of depression. A quarter to a third of those surveyed, for example, say that their work has already caused them “serious psychological problems”.

What are the links between stress and work?
Cases of stress in the company are sometimes denied or attributed solely to the fragility or unsuitability of certain employees. However, when faced with demonstrations or complaints of stress, it is essential to look for possible links with the professional context. Work overload, insufficiently defined objectives, difficult relations with hierarchy or colleagues, lack of autonomy may be involved. If work-related stress factors are identified, appropriate preventive measures will first and foremost make it possible to eliminate or at least reduce them.

How to overcome it?
The employer must ensure the safety and protect the physical and mental health of his employees at work. To fulfill this obligation, he must give priority to collective prevention actions. These make it possible to act on the causes of stress rather than its symptoms.

Haseeb Honey

Haseeb Honey, Digital Marketing Strategist at Vertabyte at Contributing Writer at The Huslter's Digest

Haseeb Honey is a digital marketing expert and has an extensive understanding
of what it takes for a business to completely crush it online. His previous work experience includes author roles in The Hustler's Digest. Haseeb is a graduate of Punjab University, where he studied Information Technology.

