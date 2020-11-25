Stress and tranquility in a quiet home

We tell you how to enjoy your home, in a more relaxed, serene, and calm way. Has it ever happened to you that you went to a restaurant and came out with a “dull” head? Does the noise level in your work bother you, to the point of damaging your productivity?

Did you know that our ears are designed to be constantly alert? We cannot close them, like the eyes, or hold our breath as we can smell. The ideal acoustic comfort is that of open space, in which there are no reflections, no reverberation, or artificial sounds.

The word Comfort is related to the comfort and well-being of the body, therefore “acoustic comfort” is linked to the comfort of those parts of the body that can be affected by noise, such as hearing, the nervous system, or problems joint generated by excess vibrations.

To speak then of “acoustic comfort” means to eliminate the possible annoyances and discomforts generated by noise and vibrations.

The sensation of acoustic discomfort is something subjective and therefore variable, depending on the people and the activity they carry out. There are people who are more sensitive than others to sounds and there are activities that require a lower level of noise than others to be within the limits of comfort. However, it is possible to delimit certain ranges or patterns of sound level (product of studies carried out through statistics), which are generally accepted as admissible values ​​for different human activities.

For this reason, acoustic comfort is associated with a quiet environment, or with very low noise levels, where we can communicate, concentrate, or rest.

Perfect-Acoustic propose some changes to incorporate, giving our personal touch is important to feel comfortable and comfortable.

Natural Light: It is scientifically proven that natural light improves our blood pressure, mood, heart rate, our metabolism, and reduces stress. To encourage natural light, we recommend curtains that are not blackout, so that more light can pass through. We can also analyze if something outside our windows is blocking the entry of natural light. By pruning the trees we can considerably increase the solar rays that enter. If we have the possibility or are evaluating a construction, we suggest clear glass doors so that the light can expand, wide windows, glass bricks, and the installation of a skylight. For the afternoon and evening, we suggest lighting with floor lamps, lowlights, and candles.

Color Palette: To find peace and tranquility in all environments, the choice of colors is very important. Intense colors excite the nervous system, put us on alert, and increase our level of stress and anxiety; so we suggest avoiding them.

Neutral or soft colors generate the opposite: they promote serenity, calm, and rest. We suggest the following: Light blue (slows the heart rate and blood pressure), Gray (relaxes and calms) Aqua blue (relaxes, reminds us of the feeling of looking at the sky or the sea), Pale green/pastel green (reminds us of nature), Pale pink (ideal to combine with gray in decoration details), Lilac (provides harmony), Beige (can be combined with gray and other shades of beige, promotes rest).

We can start with small details in the rooms: the sheets, the padding, the curtains should ideally be neutral and smooth or minimally patterned.

Nature and life: Having flowers in the spaces where we spend time have many advantages: they lower stress levels, help us to feel renewed, promote creativity and harmony, purify the air, add humidity to the environment (thus reducing the amount of dust), lower anxiety, lower levels of depression, give us a feeling of satisfaction and help us establish intimate connections.

Curved elements: An extensive study shows that curved furniture and sinuous shapes provoke pleasant emotions: a feeling of relaxation, tranquility, calm. On the contrary, furniture with straight lines causes coldness, hostility, and little desire to stay in one place.

Order: Lack of organization can cause feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and high levels of stress. Full closets, disorganized drawers, and cluttered countertops generate anxiety as well as discomfort and visual contamination. Chaotic environments lead us to a state of excitement and anxiety, altering our nervous system, and generating a bad mood. As a result, we fail to meet agreed deadlines, we forget commitments, and we neglect our ties, all of which create stress that makes organizing even more difficult. It is a vicious circle. We suggest the following steps, to incorporate little by little: