Stress and Creativity Does Creativity Help Reduce Stress?

With the pandemic and fear of recession, people have become extremely anxious and distressed. Similarly, the hectic schedules have resulted in a constant state of worry and stress. Still, the humans tend to croon rather than sulking (it’s obviously a great thing about humans). For the same reason, people have taken the creativity road because it helps relieve stress and anxiety.

Believe it or not, creative tasks can help you reduce stress by redirecting negative feelings. Not to forget, some people have honed the skill of using these negative feelings as catalysts that spark innovation and creativity. It’s safe to say that creativity prompts positive health benefits, especially on the heart, and it’s even backed by science.

According to research, around 40 people were provided with art supplies and were asked to create something within forty-five minutes. As per the result, 75% of the respondents experienced lower cortisol levels (this hormone is secreted for responding to stress). One of the researchers stated that everyone can be creative and expressive if they have a supportive environment.

For the most part, the research was instructive since it implies that we can benefit from art therapy. This is because creative stimulation can engage humans and help them focus on their minds. In addition, art therapy distracts people from anxiety and stress. That being said, when you create something, imagination is invoked (it’s obviously a constructive and productive activity).

With a complete focus on creative skills, humans are empowered with the state of flow. For those who don’t know, the state of flow is the ideal consciousness state where we perform and feel the best. To illustrate, when you create something, you lose yourself and enter the healthy state of flow, and are low likely to notice the surrounding events.

According to Steven Kotler, during these states, the brain starts secreting a sufficient source of dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin (yes, those happy hormones!). So, it’s an obvious fact that creating something and being creative delivers a rush of good and happy feelings. However, we would like to mention that some people believe that creativity is the act of freedom.

That’s because you can manifest (or create) the world that you prefer seeing, hence the happiness. For instance, one research showed that activity in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex was reduced when jazz musicians were busy improvising on the keyboard (this brain area is responsible for thoughts, self-monitoring, and deliberation).

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this area of the brain helps during tough exams but creativity can help relax by lowering down the guards. According to scientists, creativity helps us feel free and lead a compunctionless life. Moreover, one research has suggested that creative people tend to live long because creativity stimulates the brain regions that keep the brain healthy.

At this point, it's safe to say that when you are feeling down, getting busy by working on creative activities, you will be putting yourself in a state of flow and creativity. As a result, the negative feelings will be swept away.

How Does Creativity Help?

To begin with, there is a stance that creativity and stress aren’t exclusive (okay, not all the time). This is because sometimes the most stressed and jack-of-all-trade people are the most innovative ones. It’s safe to say that relationship between creativity and stress is not toxic, because in some cases, a bit of stress like tight deadlines or juggling various projects can result in the best ideas.

In addition, it can motivate the brain. However, we have already mentioned that creativity can reduce stress and anxiety, so what is the truth here? Well, there are different types of stress and creativity has a different impact on every stress form. Are you someone who doodles while being on the calls or sings songs whenever washing the dishes? Do you scribble your thoughts, dreams, and goals in a journal?

If you are doing any of these things, keep on doing them because it’s beneficial for your health. Health is much more than the unavailability of diseases but it’s the state of wholesomeness that is based on emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing. This is because there is any evidence that taking part in artistic activities like music, visual arts, and creative writing results in emotional and physical wellbeing.

For the same reason, it helps alleviate anxiety and stress; it is likely to alleviate the symptoms that are associated with depression. Not to forget, do you feel the boost in your mood whenever a favorite song comes on the radio while driving? Keep in mind that music tends to have soothing outcomes and helps reduce anxiety and fill you up with positive feelings and emotions.

Music

To top it all, with clinical studies, music is used to help patients deal with chronic pains and fix emotional imbalances. Even more, it can be beneficial for the immune system. The best thing about music is that it’s extremely accessible as you just need to play the song, plug on your earbuds, and enjoy the music. Also, playing music can motivate them to finish work, complete the household chores, and exercise.

Visual Arts

As far as the visual arts are concerned, it includes drawing, painting, and sculpting helps communicate ideas which are hard to transcribe into words. Creativity has become a safe place to deal with PTSD and channel emotions in a positive manner. It’s needless to say that visual arts help focus on positivity and feel a sense of self-worth since you challenge yourself.

Expressive Movement

When we talk about relieving stress, expressive movements have become the ultimate manner of connecting the body and mind. For this purpose, dancing lessons, tai chi classes, and yoga classes are best for improving expressive movement. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that expressive movements can help relieve stress and anxiety. Last but not least, it can improve the range of motion, hence better quality of life and self-awareness.