Strengthen your mindset by sticking to your workout ritual with these 4 steps.

With this year being so unpredictable self care in more important now more than ever!

By

Since the pandemic I had to shift my workout ritual from going to the gym to strictly working out at home. But between the kids, the job, the Zoom calls, and all the other things 2020 has thrown at us, it was hard to find the time or motivation to keep up with an effective fitness routine. I was at my wits end and needed an outlet, I knew if I didn’t take care of myself I couldn’t take care of my family or work. If it were easy, everyone would be walking around strong and fit. Most of us just want to be healthy. But it takes commitment and a little bit of planning. I know many are struggling with the same situation, therefore, I would love to share with you what steps I have put in place that work for me and what I tell my clients over and over again. 

Step #1
Plan ahead and be specific on which days, what time, and where you are going to workout. Put it on the calendar! You wouldn’t miss an important meeting with someone else so don’t cancel on yourself!

Step #2
Have your workout clothes ready. These days, many are working out at home, and in my opinion, it’s easier to jump up and workout!  Set your clothes out in your bedroom or bathroom.

Step #3
Know what you are going to do for a workout. Going out for a run? Plan your route and have your gadgets for tracking miles, steps, or calories ready. Following a workout video? Have your equipment set and ready to go. If you enjoy listening to music while working out, have that fun playlist ready. 

Step #4
When it’s time to get your workout done, don’t think about it! Get out there! If you workout early in the morning, set your alarm and when it goes off, DO NOT hit snooze. DO NOT let that little voice in your head talk you out of it. Jump out of bed and just get it done, everything is in place ready to go anyway!

Having these systems in place will create habits. And daily habits build and create long term results! Those long term results will strength the mind and body so that you can perform at your peak both in the workouts and in everyday life!

    Vanessa Flores, Personal Trainer and Health Coach at The Strong Fit Life

    Vanessa Flores is a beast mode personal trainer and health coach. Before starting The Strong Fit Life, Vanessa worked for 8 years as a fitness trainer in multiple gyms.
    Today, Vanessa helps women across the US get stronger and gain mental toughness with her signature Strong Fit Formula and her online program, Unleash the Beast. She is on a mission to help women feel strong in mind and body so that it spills over to all aspects of their lives. Best part? She has you accomplishing this powerful training virtually from the convenience of your home. When she is not leading a sweat-fest, Vanessa Flores enjoys a glass of Malbec and trying new restaurants with her hubby and two young kiddos. Learn more about The Strong Fit Life at www.thestrongfitlife.com

