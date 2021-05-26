Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Strategies That Help Handle Financial Stress

Finances are a common source of stress for many people. Whether it be small paychecks, debts that need to be paid, unforeseen expenses, or anything else, worrying about money can cause significant worry that’s hard to get rid of. By finding ways to help alleviate these worries, you’ll be able to relax and focus on more important things. Here are a few strategies that will help with financial stress.

Budgeting

One of the best ways to handle your financial stress is to create a budget. Doing so will allow you to decide when and how your money is spent while taking immediate expenses into account. Once you have your expenses accounted for, you’ll be able to work toward saving for your goals better, not have to worry about spending more than you have, and potentially find extra money to put toward any debts. 

The first few months of budgeting will be the most challenging, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to create your monthly budget quickly and cut down on your worrying.

Emergency Fund

In addition to a budget, you should put money into an emergency savings account for any unexpected expenses that come your way. This will be critical for any unforeseen emergencies like car accidents, medical bills, or any other disasters that come with life. Knowing that you have money set aside for that exact reason will alleviate some of your financial stress since you’ll have some money to tap into if need be. 

Until you’re out of debt, you should have at least $1,000 in your emergency fund. Afterward, aim to have three to six months’ worth of living expenses set aside in your emergency fund. You can build this by putting a small amount into the account each month and selling unused items around your house. 

Track Your Finances

Being able to see your finances physically written out can make a huge difference in the amount of stress caused by finances. Not only will you see exactly where your money is going, but you’ll be able to see how close you are to any financial goals as well. Focusing on the positive parts of your financial situation can give you hope that everything will be okay in time. 

    John F. Davenport

    John F. Davenport is a licensed insurance broker and attorney from Norwalk, CT. He founded Davenport & Associates in 1997 and is currently serving as its President.

