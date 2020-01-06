Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Strategies of a Good Leader | Bennie Fowler Sr. | Detroit, Michigan

Leadership does not need to be a mysterious process, nor does its successful practice have to rely on charisma. Integrating the following habits into your leadership style will help you become the best leader you can be.  Become a True Team Our society emphasizes individuality. It is not a surprise, then, that most organizations manage […]

By

Leadership does not need to be a mysterious process, nor does its successful practice have to rely on charisma. Integrating the following habits into your leadership style will help you become the best leader you can be. 

Become a True Team

Our society emphasizes individuality. It is not a surprise, then, that most organizations manage their staff by assigning goals and giving feedback on an individual, one-on-one basis. This can be a handicap, however. One of the greatest goals of an organization should be synergy, creating a system where the sum is greater than its parts. And because organizations succeed or fail together, it is critical to pay attention to collective performance, not just the individual.

The key to developing a genuine sense of “we” among your employees is open and effective communication, and not in the sense of endless meetings. Instead, remain open to suggestions and concerns, ask thoughtful questions, and offer support to every person on your team. Share credit and express gratitude for the difference they are making. 

To promote teamwork, establish team values and goals, and offer feedback on overall team performance. If you train your team members to understand and appreciate how each role promotes the team goals, they will be more likely to make decisions that benefit the organization as a whole rather than their individual department. 

Earning Loyalty with Authenticity

Loyalty is most readily inspired when leaders spurn superficiality in favor of authenticity. Pursue goals that have integrity, practice solid values, create respectful relationships, and ensure that success involves positive outcomes for all participants.

Save Time for Big-Picture Thinking

Successful leaders have both an inspiring vision and a clear vision for how to get there. But even if you have taken the time at the outset to think these steps through,  it’s easy for a leader’s attention to be diverted by a million small, operational details that demand his or her attention. To stay on track and relevant in today’s changing business environment, it is important not to forget to step back and take stock — not once but over and over. Always take the time to consider alternatives, understand the underlying principles involved, ask yourself the critical, higher-level questions, and determine the best course of action. If you often find there are simply too many other things to do, try setting aside a regular time in your schedule just for thinking. For even better results. Write down your thoughts or bounce them off someone else!

Keep Up the Energy

At the end of the day, many employees are only prepared to put in a certain amount of work. To inspire their very best effort, a leader must capture their hearts with a shared vision. When the going gets tough, a good leader energizes his team to overcome any feelings of self-doubt and anxiety by involving them in a larger vision. 

bennie fowler sr. logo

Bennie Fowler Sr., Trusted Entrepreneur

Currently located in Detroit, Bennie Fowler Sr. is a trusted businessman and mentor with over 40 years of experience to his name. Throughout his career, Bennie has maintained a firm work-life balance, as he believes the true key to success and fulfillment is keeping one’s priorities in line. So, when he is not working, Bennie thoroughly enjoys spending time with his wife, two sons, and two daughters. Some activities the family will participate in together include cooking, dining out at new restaurants, and traveling. Bennie is especially passionate about traveling, as it affords individuals the opportunity to learn more about other cultures, immerse themselves in new traditions, and experience new cuisines. To learn more about Bennie Fowler Sr., be sure to visit his website!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

14 Ways to Become a Great Manager

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

Leadership

by Kavitha Rajaram
Community//

7 Keys to be an Inspiring Leader and 4 Leadership Styles

by Shyam Ramanathan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.