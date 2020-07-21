Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stories from World Travel

For me story telling is more for my own sanity, reassurance and echo of positivity than for others to concur. The stories we tell shape who we are and what we become; how we see others and the world and how we construct our ‘reality.’ So here is a story from Greece-  The trek to Red […]

By
Red Beach, Greece
Red Beach, Greece

For me story telling is more for my own sanity, reassurance and echo of positivity than for others to concur. The stories we tell shape who we are and what we become; how we see others and the world and how we construct our ‘reality.’

So here is a story from Greece- 

The trek to Red Beach in Akrotiri, Santorini was a task. It was a downhill trek on a rugged trail which required the agility of a mountain goat. After 45 minutes of cautious ‘cat walking’, this was the sight of Heaven.

Looking around and forming my own stories of people, place or thing is my guilty pleasure. And while I was indulging in the same, a sort of ‘sea people community’ caught my sight. With spring under my feet, I went to the group to drop a Hi. We started talking…

It was indeed a sort of a indigenous community of Greece. While we were discussing culture, a chirpy lad from the community told me about a tradition that the community beholds personally.

The tradition was of – ‘Star Stories from Astronomical Traditions’. At the end of the day, the community (75 in number) would gather under a canopy of tens of thousands of stars and seek inspiration, guidance and eternal truth. The community believed that there far to many constellations than the 88 constellations that have been officially recognized around the world as a common reference. The community resonates that constellations are visible as per the spiritual growth of the person seeking the stars for answers.

The community had legit observed 4 constellations that were personal to them- 

– Moose in Fall: Signifying procurement of necessary food and materials to last through the Winter

– Woven thread in Winter: Signifying storytelling and family time, reconnecting with one another

– Cross in Spring: Signifying breakup of the ice, seasonal flooding, and danger

– Basket in Summer: Signifying more leisure time

I have tried looking for these constellations in my seasonal skies but I guess my spiritual journey requires extra supplements. 

But, hey! I did find my extra constellation formations which are personal to me.
.
.
.
#greece#santorini#akrotiri#redbeach#storytelling#travelstories#dametraveler#girltravelstories

    Pallavi Mahajan, Gender Advocate | Chevening Scholar | Global Citizen

    I think a lot and most often I am able to word my thoughts.

    There are times my words make to coherent essays but there are more times that my monosyllables enclose gamut of emotions.

    To me open ended play of words is as assuring as flow of words with caveats and disclaimers.

    My words define my mood, my vulnerabilities, my visions and most importantly, all of me.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Social Impact Heroes: How Lisa Sasaki of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center is helping to bring the stories of Asian Pacific Americans to the public

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Wonder//

    Does Your Story Grow Corn?

    by Dr. Hanna Chusid Ed.D.
    Community//

    Creating Community on a Porch

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.