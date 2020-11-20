Stop Telling Yourself These Things If You Want True Happiness and Less Stress

Too many of people are content to live a good enough life. If asked what happiness means, there are some that might struggle with an answer because they gave up on happiness long ago.

There are leaders in some difficult situations right now. They’re living through things that are hard to understand. However, you can have happiness in your life if you changed the way you thought about ourself.

Happiness isn’t some mystical thing that only happens in movies. Even in difficult times you can be happy if you choose to be. There are five limiting beliefs that you should stop telling yourself if you’re going to live a truly happy life.

1.”I’m not good enough.”

It may have been a past relationship, a negative friend or even a parent, but in the back of your mind, you’ve convinced yourself that you’re not good enough — and therefore don’t deserve happiness.

If you’re going to be successful and live a happy life, it has to start with what’s in your mind. It may be hard but you have to leave the past where it belongs.

Those people were wrong for what they did but if you continue to believe those thoughts they planted in your head, you’re letting them win. You’re robbing yourself of the happiness you deserve. You are good enough. Prove it by moving past those who will never understand happiness.

2. “I’m not special.”

Just because you’re not an Olympic medal holder or a Noble Prize winner doesn’t mean you’re not special. The things that make each of us different are what makes us special.

Too often, we try to blend in or even copy people. Steve Jobs said it best when he describes those who are “square pegs in round holes.” Embrace what makes you who you are. Trying to be someone you’re not is keeping from being happy.

3. “I hate the way I look.”

If someone has told you something about the way you look, don’t internalize it. You’re special and unique, and those who truly love you understand this.

Be proud of who you are and how you look. When you can appreciate the way you look, you’ll find happiness.

4. “I’m not strong enough.”

Life is hard, change is hard, fighting self-limiting beliefs are hard. But, somewhere inside of you is enough strength to win these battles. You are strong enough to choose happiness.

If there are days when you don’t feel that strength, reach out to a supportive person for help. Feed off of their strength.

This doesn’t mean that you’re “superman” every day. There are days when all you can do is laugh it off and go to bed. Take your happiness journey one day at a time. If you have down days, determine to make the next day happier!

5. “This is as good as it gets.”

If this were as good as it gets, life would be depressing. You may be facing a difficult circumstance, but you can overcome it and thrive to greater heights. This doesn’t have to be the end of your story.

The point is that you have a choice. You decide what you want for your life. If it’s success and happiness, make a shift in your mind and then do what it takes to get there.

When you listen to self-limiting beliefs, it affects the actions you take. You don’t want to try if you’re convinced you’ll fail or that you’re not worth it.

You are worth it and you deserve to live everyday of your life happy. If no one else in your life believes in you, know that you can. Life is short; time is the one thing we’ll never get back.

Believe in yourself and you will find happiness. Stop letting self-limiting beliefs win — they have won for far too long!

Photo Credit: @cooljonez on Unsplash