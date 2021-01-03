Living in Los Angeles has always seemed like a dream, something that I was fascinated with as a kid, watching movie scenes of the city and its surroundings and dreaming about its streets, beaches and landmarks.

Now that I’ve lived here for almost eight years some of that magic and excitement seems to be slowly fading away.

This past year, because of the pandemic my family and I decided it was better postpone christmas, and later on in 2021, see each other when is safe for everyone and I stayed in Los Angeles.

For the first time in 32 I was spending the holidays away from my family and I had no idea what to do, all I knew was christmas with my family.

One of my friends ended up staying in the city as well and we spent the holidays together, enjoying the empty city in a way I will always remember, going to the beach on Christmas day with blankets, food and drinks and catching up about life siting on the sand on a beautiful day in California.

Now, thinking about Christmas, I will probably remember this one for the rest of my life, because for the first time in over 3 decades I have done something different, I stepped out of my confort zone and decided to enjoy every day I have been given with an open mind.

And it brought some of those feelings back, happy to be years later exactly where I wanted to be, doing what I love, with a family on the other side of the world that not only I miss but I am looking forward to see very soon.

So just stop and smell the flowers…