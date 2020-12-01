Steven Gagnon on Debunking Myths About Entrepreneurship | Element Media Group

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When people think of what an “entrepreneur” is, there will usually be a variety of definitions. The perception of what an entrepreneur is will vary from person to person. As such, there are many misconceptions about entrepreneurs and what it means to be one. Here are some myths about entrepreneurship that need to be debunked:

Myth #1: All Work, No Play

One of the biggest misconceptions about entrepreneurs is that they are all work and no play. Contrary to popular belief, entrepreneurs do have a personal life outside of their professional pursuits. Although entrepreneurs can work grueling hours and have an unwavering commitment to what they do, they still have time for a personal life. The best part of entrepreneurship is being your own boss. As such, entrepreneurs schedule their own hours and master their time management skills to have the best of both worlds.

Myth #2: It’s All About the Money

Another major misconception about entrepreneurs is that they only care about making money and getting outrageously rich. While financial gain is of course a big motivation, entrepreneurs have other significant goals in mind as well. For many, it’s achieving a lifelong dream and having more freedom. Having a normal 9-5 job can have restrictions on when you can travel, have a family, or even something as simple as taking the day off. As an entrepreneur, there’s more freedom to make those decisions and you’ll be able to pursue your dreams.

Myth #3: All Their Ideas Are New and Innovative 

Although most entrepreneurs would like you to think otherwise, not every idea they have is new or entirely innovative. Contrary to popular belief, great entrepreneurial pursuits don’t have to be founded on a unique idea. Many entrepreneurs find success in taking an existing idea and making their own business out of it. As long as the business does not infringe on the trademarks, patents, or intellectual property of someone else, it’s good to go. An entrepreneur can take an existing idea and find a creative way to either make it better or take it to the next level. 

Myth #4: Entrepreneurship is For Anyone

To put it simply: entrepreneurship is not for everyone. Not everyone has the drive or motivation to build a business from the ground up. Not just to get the business started, but continue to find new ways for it to grow and remain successful. Even if a person had the financial resources and connections to get the business going, it takes a certain mentality to be an entrepreneur. The reality is that not everyone has this mentality or what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

This article was originally published on https://StevenGagnonElementMediaGroup.com/

    Steven Gagnon | Element Media Group, Co-CEO at Element Media Group

    Based in Los Angeles, California, Steven Gagnon is the Co-CEO of Element Media Group. Steven is regarded as an expert in the entertainment industry. He possesses over two decades of experience working to develop, finance, produce, and distribute virtually all forms of media. Steven began his career in the marine industry after obtaining his degree in Marine Biology by starting a marina business with his family that spanned the east coast. His foray into the world of entertainment came in the form of an incredible opportunity that had him hooked for life.

     

    A film project was using Steven’s property when their funding fell apart while he was working at one of his properties. Steven Gagnon knew what a cool opportunity this was and decided he and his company would produce the picture. Steven Gagnon, enamored by the process and business involved, sold his marinas and began working within the sports media industry. Within years, he had become a pioneer at the company, producing great work in the world of snowboarding and skateboarding. Over time, Steven became more exposed to the film industry, and natural career progression led him to pursue the sector fully.

     

    Over twenty years later, Steven has now occupied a number of positions within the industry, most recently becoming the Co-CEO of Element Media Group, a subsidiary of Element Global Inc. The company acquires, develops, finances, produces, and distributes film, television, and Broadway shows. With many great titles on the way, Steven Gagnon anticipates their entrance into the marketplace will create a splash.

     

    Unlike other entertainment companies, Element Media Group is becoming an aggressive global studio. Some of the talent they have acquired and work with are at the top of the industry, enjoying the freedom Element Media Group offers them. Steven and his team do not believe in micromanagement, which allows the talent opportunities to decide where they want to go with their career.

     

    In the current era of entertainment, Steven Gagnon believes he and Element Media group are well-positioned to take the industry by storm. He understands that there will be a big shift from linear entertainment to digital regarding the way people console media. Devices are the name of the game anymore, and while he doesn’t see theatres going anywhere anytime soon, he believes the future of the industry will cater to devices. What’s more, Steven has prioritized migrating more exposure to local content through sophisticated platforms, opening the door for localized talent to shine and gain an audience.

