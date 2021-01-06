Steve Berman and Marcela Iglesias Believes That A Healthy Lifestyle Can Make You Feel More Confident

Everyone is built. Differently, there are a lot of various nuances in our bodily functions that separate us from everyone else. Individuality is a key factor in every aspect of our lives. There is always something that makes us different.

We know that staying active is one of the best ways to keep our bodies healthy. But did you know it can also improve your overall well-being and quality of life? Regular physical activity can relieve stress, anxiety, depression and anger. You know that “feel good sensation” you get after doing something physical? Think of it as a happy pill with no side effects! Most people notice they feel better over time as physical activity becomes a regular part of their lives. One of the main reasons why staying healthy can be of assistance to your life as you grow older. One of the main benefits is that living a healthy lifestyle can make you feel more confident than ever before. Exercising can release hormones to your brain that enhance your mood.

Want to feel better, have more energy and even add years to your life? Just exercise. The health benefits of regular exercise and physical activity are hard to ignore. Fitness teaches you to keep reaching for more. Like with most things, results don’t happen overnight, but if you stick with a regular exercise regime, you will see physical progress in a rather short amount of time. As you begin to see the progress you’ve made, you’ll naturally be inclined to raise the bar you’ve set for yourself. Fitness cultivates a hunger for growth, and overtime, even builds momentum that keeps you going.

The EdgeCross-X targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously by utilizing instability and putting you off-balance with pivot points. Suddenly, a simple movement or push-up is targeting the core and muscles you probably didn’t even know you had. Named by the LA Times as The Top Cutting-Edge Fitness Gear in 2020, word of this revolutionary tool is spreading and is even being used by IronMan and professional, Olympic level athletes. It has also been featured in Muscle & Fitness Magazine as The 10 Minute Miracle.

“We wanted to create something that was as powerful as an entire gym, yet portable that users could use right from the comfort of their living room,” says Steve Berman, “With gyms across the nation closed indefinitely, it’s more important than ever that people can get a killer workout from home.”

According to Iglesia, “Being able to work with our four sons has been the biggest blessing.” Indeed, their middle son, Kyle, was involved in the product creation from the very beginning, as well and he has been responsible for creating educational and training videos. Not long after, the eldest son, Ryan, joined the ranks as CFO and middle son Cody, as architecture and design.

Working as a family isn’t always easy though. “We have our fair share of conflict,” Steve Berman admits, “But that is just a part of the business. Marcela and I always try to see all points of view. By entering into each situation and conversation with an open mind, our guard is automatically down, and we can accept criticism and move forward in the best way possible.”