Steps to Take Your Business Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The current pandemic is the first of its kind for our generation. In fact, we’ll have to go over 100 years back in time to find the next closest example to what we’re currently experiencing over the globe. The world has come to a standstill as medical emergencies and debilitating lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the economy.

The global economic crisis of today is shaking the pillars of all businesses from every imaginable sector across the globe. Thousands of organizations have closed operations since the start of the pandemic, and countless others are on furlough, facing dire situations.

Businesses that survived the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now thinking of ways to regain their footing and persevere their brand through these tough times. With the reduced buying power of consumers today, businesses also have to account for the stringent lockdown measures in place and the need for them to go digital if they want to survive.

The digital world offers solace to organizations looking to generate revenue during this pandemic. Not only does the digital sphere open doors for enhanced collaboration and remote work without the need to come to work, but it also gives consumers a chance to reach out to businesses, and businesses a chance to target consumers.

For organizations that are taking their business online for the first time, and for entrepreneurs who are just starting an entirely new digital business during these testing times of social distancing, the process of initiating your digital presence can be a tad difficult. Generating your initial revenue online can be a challenge and can seep the life out of you. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

In this article, we mention a few guiding steps you can follow to take your business online during the current pandemic. Benefit from the digital economy, and reach customers through the virtual world.

Focus on Website Design

Website development and creation will be the first step in your move online. Almost 40 percent of all consumers will stop scrolling through your website if the layout is unattractive or messy. The website is your new storefront and requires just as much effort as you’d put into cleaning and optimizing the storefront.

While many business owners take up the task of designing their website by themselves, not many have a clue of what they’re doing. Even the most tech savvy entrepreneurs might not know which web elements to use while creating a new website for their brand.

Templates on WordPress offer an easy solution to business owners, but it is still recommended that you get an expert designer to customize the areas you want customized. ‘Less is more’ is an important principle to follow when developing a new website. The more you post on your website, the longer it will take to load.

This can be a deal breaker for almost 40 percent of visitors. Hence, while you might be tempted into saving costs and designing your new website yourself, it is best to have an expert involved and pass the baton over to them.

Optimize for Mobile Usage

Another step you should take while moving online is to optimize your website for mobile usage. A recent study on consumers during the COVID-19 era found that consumers were over 30 percent more likely to make purchases in the year 2020 than they were in the year 2019. The same study found that over 72 percent of all visitors use their mobile devices to shop for goods in the ‘new normal’ of social distancing.

Mobile shopping is dominant among consumers today, which is why you should remember to optimize your website for mobile users. You might miss out on a massive demographic of mobile users if your website is only optimized for desktop or laptop usage.

Minimize Glitches

Website glitches can leave a negative impression on your customers and visitors. You won’t be able to translate new leads if your website hangs too much, crashes too much or is slow to load. The only solution to this problem is to get a decent hosting plan from a provider that offers support on a 24/7 basis. Extended support can reduce downtime during crashes and ensures that you’re able to offer the best experience to your visitors, without any delays whatsoever.

Write Content for Humans

From product descriptions to blogs, home pages and introduction pages, the content on your website should look like it has been written for humans by humans. The content shouldn’t read as if it’s written by robots, without any sentimental touch which humans require during such troubling times of crisis.

A solid SEO strategy will do a world of good to attract people toward your organization; however, it won’t count for much if the content on your website doesn’t read well for humans. Engaging human content can not only generate interest from visitors but can also be an excellent way to convert all leads that come to your website.

Have a Complimentary Social Media Strategy

A complimentary social media strategy is necessary for attracting attention toward your website and to announce yourself on the digital sphere. Understand your target market and approach them on the platform they’re most likely to be present on. From Facebook to Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and LinkedIn – there are a number of social media platforms with high potential for entrepreneurs and marketers.

Once you go digital, remember that your website is the bread and butter of your business, while social media is the icing that your cake needs.