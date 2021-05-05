Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Steps for Improving Your Well-being

There are many ways to improve physical, mental, psychological health in today’s world. A lot of information is available to give people guidance on staying healthy—overall well-being increases when people feel healthy, comfortable, and happy. Develop Meaningful Habits to Improve Your Well-being Starting a new way of doing something and changing bad habits can be […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are many ways to improve physical, mental, psychological health in today’s world. A lot of information is available to give people guidance on staying healthy—overall well-being increases when people feel healthy, comfortable, and happy.

Develop Meaningful Habits to Improve Your Well-being

Starting a new way of doing something and changing bad habits can be challenging. It is essential to be patient and remember that consistency is the key. People can evaluate which practices they can adopt gradually. Everyone is in different circumstances, and they need to create habits based on where they are in life. Some people might have healthy eating habits but not get enough sleep and physical activity.

There are over 100 ideas to inspire people to take proactive action in their well-being. People can use them to generate new ideas or expand these ideas.

Physical activity

Activities such as walking at the mall, doing housework, playing with kids and pets, and gardening are fun ways to get daily exercise. The body is designed for movement, and sitting in front of the TV or computer makes the body weak.

Healthy eating

There are several websites and apps with recipes for preparing healthy meals. Watching cooking shows may also provide tips on what to buy, how to read food labels, portion control, and delicious alternatives to less than healthy ingredients.

Adequate sleep

The quality of sleep is essential to recharge the body and mind. Habits that promote getting the right amount of sleep will make people more energized and less prone to illness.

Preventive healthcare

People need to monitor any changes in their health. Scheduling annual exams and discussing changes or things that seem “off” with their physicians can help prevent progressing diseases.

Mindfulness

Taking time to quiet the mind, especially during stressful situations, can help the brain and body recover. There are many ways to feel relaxed besides meditation. Taking time to explore your creative side or going for a walk in nature are great ways to unwind and recenter yourself.

Laughter & Gratitude

People have experienced better moods after watching funny movies, hilarious conversations, and reading entertaining books. For some people, keeping a gratitude journal can remind them of all the good things in life rather than focusing on negative thoughts. Incorporating more laughter and gratitude allows us to view life from a more positive perspective.

New experiences

Daily routines at work and personal schedules can be energy draining. Sometimes people need to find new activities to make their life more enjoyable. Experiences can bring feelings of progress, accomplishment, and connection to others for trying new projects.

This article was originally published on michellebeltran.org.

    Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

    Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ideas for Improving Your Well-being

    by Michelle Beltran
    Community//

    8 tips for good mental health

    by Adeel Mehmood
    Tips To Improve Your Health and Well-Being as a Student
    Community//

    Tips to Boost Your Well-Being and Happiness

    by Mark Tim

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.