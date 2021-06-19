Stefano Malachi, Instagram Star Shares The Importance of Yoga and Meditation Benefits on World Wellbeing Week

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated from India that aims to help people lead a healthier lifestyle. With the fast-paced lifestyle and high-stress levels in the 21st century, yoga and meditations have become a very important part of many individuals including Stefano Malachi who feels it is very important to maintain good emotional and physical health.

Stefano Malachi attended Yoga class first time at one of the gyms in Indonesia but at the time he thought that it was just for fun without any expectation. “I remember my first yoga class for beginner and it was awesome!.” He didn’t realise the benefits of yoga will eventually help him until today as he says “I feel Yoga help reduce my stress level and anxiety. I think everyone should try it!.”

Picture: Stefano Malachi attends a Hatha Yoga class at Four Seasons Bali, Jimbaran Bay.

Stefano Malachi also shares his experience from attending a Hatha Yoga class in one of the famous resort in Bali, “I am grateful that I joined a Hatha Yoga at Four Seasons Hotel at Jimbaran Bali, I at first I thought it would be just a normal yoga class but turns out I learned a lot!.” He also decided to have a yoga mat at home to do it by himself whenever he feels stress or tired after a very long day. “What I did just roll out my yoga mat and it helps me a lot.”, says Stefano Malachi.





Meditation on the other hand is another way that Stefano Malachi recommends for wellbeing, from relaxation to spiritual connection, the benefits of Meditation practice seems to be endless. He shares his daily meditation using the Headspace app, especially sleep casts that he always listen before going to bed. “I am amazed about the Headspace app to meditate, it has lots of real-life situation from simply taking a break meditation to panicking mediation. And in my situation, it helps me a lot to reduce my anxiety, all I need just open the app and start meditating anywhere anytime I need it the most!.” says top influencer Stefano Malachi.

On his blog, Stefano Malachi urges everyone to come forward as early as possible whenever they are struggling with low mood, anxiety or stress on this World WellBeing Week. He aims to share a lot more well-being content on Instagram as he believes it is very important to have a balance lifestyle as an influencer with a busy schedule.

