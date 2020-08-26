Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Staying Emotionally Healthy During Social Isolation

Amid the constant influx of bad news in recent months, taking care of our mental health is more important than ever. The social unrest emphasized by current events reminds us of our nation’s dark past. The coronavirus brings to mind the effects of the 1918 influenza pandemic. Our current unemployment rate is close to that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Amid the constant influx of bad news in recent months, taking care of our mental health is more important than ever. The social unrest emphasized by current events reminds us of our nation’s dark past. The coronavirus brings to mind the effects of the 1918 influenza pandemic. Our current unemployment rate is close to that of the Great Depression, with some fearing the possibility of an economic collapse. In short, we are living through a number of crises right now. How do we cope in a time like this?

Trauma specialist Teresa Mateus says, “A moment like this, a pandemic moment, is a trauma moment.” Mateus is also the co-founder of Trauma Response & Crisis Care for Movements. According to Mateus, it’s normal to feel vulnerable emotions like sadness, anger, and grief, in times like these. 

Every industry has been affected by the pandemic, but nonprofit workers have been hit particularly hard. The virus affects people on a personal level, and when it comes to the organizational level, fundraisers are dealing with canceled events and uncertainties about how to communicate with donors. Add to this layoffs, restricted and reduced programs, a decline in revenue, and an increased demand for assistance, the challenges faced in the nonprofit sector are many and complex. Furthermore, many organizations had to quickly reimagine in-person events as virtual offerings.

To stay emotionally healthy during all this stress, it is important to be gentle with yourself and stay emotionally healthy. There are a number of ways to do so, such as creating pockets of calm into your day. While you may be tempted to push yourself to be productive all the time, try not to succumb to this urge. Establish a schedule, especially while working from home, to maintain a sense of structure and set healthy work boundaries. 

Another way to maintain your emotional health is to connect regularly with the people that are important to you. In times like a pandemic, it’s helpful to reach out to those close to us more than usual. Take this time of isolation and increased free time as an opportunity to grow closer. 

This article was originally published at victoralston.org

    Victor Alston, President and CEO at Big Sur Construction | Luxe Living

    Based in California, Victor Alston is a multi-talented and highly skilled professional working in both the venture funding arena and the real estate development industry. As a venture funder, Victor Alston likes to identify late-stage technology development businesses for investment opportunities. As a real estate developer - and CEO and President at Big Sur Construction and Luxe Living - Victor Alston works to design super-luxury neighborhoods: communities where businesses and residents alike can benefit from the melding together of commercial and residential spaces.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Agenturfotografin / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Has the Coronavirus Changed Mental Health Forever?

    by Rachel O'Neill
    GBALLGIGGSPHOTO / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Future Impacts for Mental Health — What’s Next

    by Rachel O'Niell
    Community//

    Preventing A Second Pandemic: Child Protection During Social Distancing

    by Erica Fischer-Kaslander

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.