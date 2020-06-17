Jill Sylvester, LMHC

Staying Consistent

When you want something, really want something, the key to allowing the unfolding of what you want is to stay consistent in your thoughts about it happening.

The primary task is to hold the image in your mind of the feeling you get when you think of yourself in that position, in that space, and then remaining in that state of vibration even when you haven’t witnessed the manifestation of it yet.

Easier said than done? Maybe.

However, the bonus that occurs when you focus on what you want allows you to feel better, to feel good, no, to feel great, right now, in the creative process of it all- and that’s where the magic happens.

In the assuming, the feeling of what you desire, you are behaving as if it is already happening. Think of athletes who visualize their victories ahead of time. It’s like that. You not only feel good about the act you are essentially imagining, you also create a state of vibration that that is so powerful it pulls to you the very thing you are focused on.

Think about when you buy a car, and coincidentally you then start to see that same make and model everywhere you go. You are focused on specific thoughts which bring to you the very thing you are thinking/talking/dreaming about.

Consistency though, that’s where it’s at.

The key is to stay vigilant in the wanting and in the frequency of knowing you’ll arrive there, whether it’s today, tomorrow or at some point in the future.

How do you stay consistent?

Smile when you think of that feeling- focus on the excitement of the occurrence, that attainment and achievement, versus the perpetual gremlin chatter that reminds you as you go about your day, over and over again, of what you don’t have.

Therein lies the key to manifestation.

Staying consistent and strong in the certainty of your mental state, in your wishes, in the manifestation, even when you don’t see it yet, is the important step you might be missing to materialize your dreams.

We are each being called to rise up to the challenge of stepping into our highest self if we dare, to become all we were meant to be, in order to experience more joy and creativity in our lives yes, but also to bring about change.

Challenge yourself this day to be as consistent as you can in the focusing of what you want versus what you don’t in order to not only bring to you what you desire most, but to emit a frequency that positively affects others on the planet and helps them rise to the challenge too.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. For more information, please visit at www.jillsylvester.com.