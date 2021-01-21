Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Standing on the shoulder of Giants

A small habit that helps me get perspective

When I took on my current leadership role a number of years ago, I had huge expectations and goals for myself. I was going to turn the organization around. And for the first couple years I did, almost single-handedly. But then, I started running into challenges that I was ill equipped to handle. I spent a couple years grappling with daunting problems that seemed to get worse the more I tried to fix them. I was overwhelmed, exhausted and fresh out of ideas. I needed to shift something.

I am a perfectionist at work, sometimes to the point that I have trouble accomplishing tasks because they are never quite right. I hesitate because I don’t feel I am an expert. I beat myself up when I make a mistake. The problems I was facing within my organization reflected my weaknesses. As I replayed them in my head, I could see that they were my mistakes, my failures. The leadership story I was telling myself was that I was somehow not good enough; an impostor.

A leadership coach encouraged me to journal as a way to process my feelings and experiences; to reflect, gain perspective and make meaning. Through this self-reflection, I started to embrace my failures as the learning opportunities that they were. Everyone makes mistakes. I will make many more mistakes before I am done. What matters is that I learn from those mistakes.

Getting on the Balcony

A small shift I made was that I started asking for help. I sought out colleagues in similar roles who could provide feedback and support. I enrolled in leadership training [Leadership Fellows led by Steve Patty was particularly useful].

This had the effect of helping me gain perspective on my work; to survey the landscape or get on the Balcony. I had been so engrossed in the work, that I hadn’t been taking the time to reflect, analyse, strategize. In my leadership role, I needed to be able to see the whole as well as the multiple moving parts. I started scheduling my work to carve out time for the “Balcony”.

At first it felt uncomfortable. I was purposefully leaving work undone so that I could think. It felt like slacking off. But over time, a couple shifts started to happen. First, my team started stepping up. I had unwittingly been doing their work as well as my own. Second, I started feeling less stressed as I started to get important work done before it became urgent. I tacked a reminder to prioritize important/urgent and important/not urgent work (an image of the 4 Quadrants from Stephen Covey). And I started delegating the rest.

Asking for help is risky. I was raised to think that in order to be successful, I had to do it all myself. But, in the words of author Dee Williams, “At some point when things are really dicey, your stubbornness gives way to a certain form of humility that, after you get over yourself, feels liberating.”

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Isaac Newton

    Mariam Bouchoutrouch, Executive Director at Pacific Immigrant Resources Society

    Mariam Bouchoutrouch is fascinated with language and culture and how they intersect in our world. She believes that diversity is a strength that can lead to growth and a better world. A graduate of the Leadership Fellows led by Steve Patty, Mariam is working on building a deliberately developmental organization that encourages the potential of immigrant women to grow into their leadership potential.

    Mariam volunteered with PIRS in the 90’s and returned as Executive Director in 2014. She has more than 30 years of experience working in the community, with immigrant and refugee women and children. Starting her career as a frontline worker within women’s shelters and neighbourhood houses, Mariam founded two programs for families with young children in Vancouver.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

