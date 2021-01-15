Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stand Guard At The Door Of Your Mind

If you’re like most people, you are probably worried about how to work with your kids’s schools being closed indefinitely, you / your family member’s health, your job security. The list is probably endless….. So, what can we do during times like this that we have never faced before? Read on… Stay with me as it might feel […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Stand Guard At The Door Of Your Mind
Stand Guard At The Door Of Your Mind

If you’re like most people, you are probably worried about how to work with your kids’s schools being closed indefinitely, you / your family member’s health, your job security. The list is probably endless…..

So, what can we do during times like this that we have never faced before? Read on…

Stay with me as it might feel like a windy road but I promise you I am going somewhere with this..

The brain is an interesting organ. Anything unknown and anything that it perceives as a threat makes it go into fight or flight, your classic survival response.

This is what I am noticing with everyone around me. I am not immune to it either. If I consume too much information, my whole body tenses up and I find myself going down a rabbit hole of things that haven’t happened.

So, here’s my invitation to you:

1. “Stand guard at the door of your mind.” ~ Jim Rohn.

This quote is one of my favorites. Now is the time for us to take the training wheels off and practice all that we have learnt.

2. Lean into the 2 pillars

Acceptance — Suffering comes from resistance.

Surrender — Not the give up kind, but the kind where you lean into the universal plan.

I did a 15 min short video on how to lean into these pillars during this time in practical ways. You can also read more details here.

Use this time wisely, trust your bigger purpose.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Are You Compromising Your Soul?

    by Ara Ray
    Community//

    7 Things You Should Know About Joy

    by Jolynn Swafford
    Community//

    Can we influence Prejudice,bias and mindsets?

    by Cheaya Cheaya

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.