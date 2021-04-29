Stacey on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career

Stacey-Jo Murray has a passion for helping others live their best lives. With 21 years of experience as a nurse practitioner, she has a rich background in medicine building her foundation for helping people and her medical expertise. Stacey developed Rejive Medical Aesthetics to help correct issues surrounding aging, acne, environmental and sun exposure so they can look and feel their best. Stacey’s mission is to rejuvenate and revitalize skin with the goal of building up confidence in her clients.



Stacey got her start in the medical community as a nurse practitioner. As she found the world of aesthetics, Stacey developed a vision. She had a vision to help people become the best versions of themselves they could be. To do this, she created a brand of medical grade treatments to become the cornerstone of her practice. Never being afraid of a challenge, she decided to take the leap of faith and start Rejive Medical Aesthetics. Stacey’s commitment to remaining honest and authentic sets her apart to give her clients a premium experience. Her practice gives her the opportunity to do what she loves while offering the best of herself. Now, at the end of her day, her reward comes through the work she has accomplished, Stacey’s clients appreciate her honesty, as well. Her professionalism means they have complete confidence in her abilities to deliver fantastic results. All of her clients highly recommend her and trust her with every step of their treatment process.



Through her boutique style practice, Stacey offers medical grade aesthetic treatments such as Botox, fillers, and radiofrequency microneedling. “I started my practice as I was looking for new and different ways to help others,” she says. Her clientele has a wide reach, including women and men of all ages and backgrounds seeking to address a variety of concerns. Stacey helps people with wrinkle correction, signs of aging, skin elasticity, even the “double chin.” The best part is, all of her procedures are non-invasive. Clients do not have to undergo risky surgery to experience amazing results. As an ambitious, self-motivated woman, Stacey has crushed so many goals. Her only obstacle left is figuring out how to stretch time. “There are not enough hours in a day,” she says, As the owner and Medical Director of Rejive Medical Aesthetics, Stacey knows what it takes to build a brand. “You have to believe in yourself, realize it will not be an easy road but know you can do it,” she says. Confidence in your abilities is one of the most important things to learn.

Know you have what it takes. You will need to be self motivated and willing to put in a lot of hard work, but it will be worth it. To be successful, you’ll need to figure out who has been the pioneer in your industry. Learn as much as you can from them. People who have come before you can teach you what stumbling blocks you will face and how to avoid them. They can be a great resource to lean on when you need advice, too. Stacey also knows the importance of embracing your strengths and acknowledging your weaknesses. This way you continue to learn and grow. Her best advice? Do not let fear paralyze you because of the unknown.

What’s next for Stacey? She is always looking for ways to continue educating herself to stay at the top of her game. This way she can offer the best services to her clients. She plans to learn new treatment modalities, such as PDO threads to provide top innovative global treatments to address concerns in the best possible way. You can follow Stacey on Instagram Rejive med aesthetics.