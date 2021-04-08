Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spring is the perfect time to create

The power of imagination is so strong when we are children, but when we grow up it is hard to remember how to use it. I am sure you at least remember one story of your childhood where imagination was the rule to play. I certainly do! Imagination the biggest Universe there is. It is as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The power of imagination is so strong when we are children, but when we grow up it is hard to remember how to use it.

I am sure you at least remember one story of your childhood where imagination was the rule to play. I certainly do! Imagination the biggest Universe there is. It is as big as you make it and has no limits or boundaries. It only depends on your limiting beliefs.

The good news is that imagination is flexible. It stretches, grows and morphs into anything you want. It can take you to the past or the future and can create your best self. Imagination can travel, build, transform or spread like gunpowder. Imagination is the power of your mind, your thoughts. It’s the safest most sacred place that only you have access to. 

I remember when I was a kid around 4/5 years old (yes I do have really early memories), I would close my eyes and disappear in my mind. I truly believed I was totally gone to the point that I didn’t feel my body. I remember the day I learned I could fall and not feel the pain on my knees because I made the pain disappear by closing my eyes.

As an adult I had to learn how to exercise the imagination muscle. I lost the power of disappearing for many years. Today, through the power of imagination, I choose to be present at all times, this is my superpower. When my clients talk to me, I am only there. This is the same with my students, friends, children, family and acquaintances.  When someone talks to me, I listen because I am genuinely interested. If I am not, I would let them know. Imagination brought freedom of choice into my life and I am sticking with it forever.

Next workshop!

Unlimited Group Membership Program – New!

Sign up today to have full access to our Group Series Classes. 

Not sure if they are for you?  Try for a FULL seven days for FREE and be convinced.

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The one thing you have been told not to do your whole life, was the one you actually needed to focus on the most. Whoops…

    by Michael G. Olsen
    Community//

    Wishing You PLAY and IMAGINATION in 2021! Happy New Year!

    by Michele Foote
    Community//

    5 Reasons Why Your Imagination is More Important Than Knowledge

    by Keysha Angel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.