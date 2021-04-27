Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Spotlight: Wounded Warrior Project | Peter Palivos, Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

The Wounded Warrior Project serves veterans and service members who served in the military post 9/11. The program caters to those with physical and mental impairments as well as the ill and the wounded. The program and the individuals participating believe that those who have served are part of a community designed to understand their needs.

The program uses the stories and experiences of veterans and service members to evolve the program. It allows for a more effective form of aid for those that may need it in the future. Individual programs within this community consist of independence programs in which individuals can make post-service transitions into civilian life or personal, independent care. A similar program is Warriors to Work, aiding those needing to reenter the workforce. Support programs consist of peer support, mental health groups, and the Warrior Care Network. The Wounded Warrior Project also assists in understanding and using individuals benefits.

In addition to the work the project does for veterans and service members, it also provides help for military families. They offer benefit explanations, mental health resources, and support systems. They are often in contact with schools across the country to provide inspiration and awareness to the youth.

Soldier Ride is another program that has recently developed. It is a four-day cycling experience where soldiers and veterans can come together and share their experience with the support system they need. It provides them the opportunity to push their limits and remind themselves of what they are capable of despite their struggles. They provide bikes at no cost. They even offer hand-cycles, trikes, and other bicycles to accommodate those with illness or injury. The program consists of 25 to 35 miles of bike riding intermixed with fellowship.

In the same way, Project Odyssey provides support for those dealing with mental health issues. The program is 12 weeks long and uses adventure to help soldiers cope with their wounds, the unseen ones. It provides resiliency training and empowerment through the all-male, all-female, or couples programs. Starting with a five-day workshop, soldiers begin to challenge their current routines while working on communication skills and coping mechanisms. Overall, these programs offered by the project are focused on furthering the lives of veterans, service members, and their families.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.org

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

