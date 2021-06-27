Sports are a crucial part of a person’s growth and development – Pinjerla Satish Yadav

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Pinjerla Satish Yadav
Pinjerla Satish Yadav

Sports are a crucial part of a person’s growth and development. They help in the development of mental health and physical fitness of the body. Through participation in sports and games, a student gains various skills, experience and confidence that are helpful for developing their personality. Sports play a great role in our life as it keeps us healthy, wealthy and active. We can have a healthy mind only when we have a healthy body. Great achievements come our way when we maintain our physical and mental well-being.

Sport is an eternal source of endless joy. It is through this joy that the mind and character of the human being arise. This character is the key to success in the struggle for future life.

Pinjerla Satish Yadav Indian cricketer and the current Net Bowler for the Punjab King’s. For his struggle and Strength, he achieved an outlandish experience in cricket.

Pinjerla Satish says sports have been viewed as a way to stay healthy and fit. But sports’ importance goes much further. Sports help in the overall development in ones life. Playing sports teaches lessons of life, such as teamwork, accountability, self-confidence, responsibility, and self-discipline. Sports help one to face the challenges of life.

All sport teams need leaders to show the way and help develop new or younger team members. Sports enable people to develop a ‘team mindset’ whether its winning, losing or training together.

We all human beings expect a healthy life because a healthy life is the key to all happiness. It is only through physical and mental well-being that we can aspire to a healthy life. One of the most effective ways to achieve physical and mental well-being is sports undoubtedly. That’s Why Sports is Important in our Life. Sports not only ensure a healthy life but also has a versatile necessity in our life in fact. Sports can make our lives full of satisfaction and success Satish Yadav quoted.

