Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spirituality for Health and Healing

The best way to rebalance our emotional state? Surrender..

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When I work with clients or teach The Anxiety Release Method, I include the ‘4 levels of health’:

Mental Health – Sensibility 

Emotional Health – Sentiment

Physical Health – Strength 

Spiritual Health – Sacred  

I believe that without all 4 components in balance, healing of any kind will be a temporary fix rather that a long-term resolution.

Spirituality is a buzz word that can often get misconstrued. Some believe that being spiritual is ‘cool’, however what many people don’t realise is that we are ALL spiritual. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. 

To be ‘spiritual’ is to be conscious, to be aware, to be mindful, to be open and receptive. This means that it is an ever-evolving practice to stay connected to a source which is greater than you. Believing in God, energy, higher source, Allah, Buddha or whatever isn’t really relevant in the scheme of being spiritual. The object or source of your worship doesn’t make you more or less conscious than the next person. It simply means that you have a slightly different belief system.  Anyway, I digress..

Why is nurturing your sacred self so important in regards to maintaining good mental and emotional health? When we are off balance mentally and emotionally and we can’t seem to pull ourselves back I find the most powerful thing to do is surrender to the Higher Power. Surrender and have faith. Sometimes in life you can feel so challenged that you’re overwhelmed, no amount of journaling can help and you have to ask your angels, the great energy – whatever it is that you believe in, to step in and help.

How can you become more spiritually aware/conscious?

Meditation – They say that prayer is talking to God and meditation is listening. Change the word God to whatever you believe in but seriously, start a meditation practice. It will be so worth it. Do it regularly for best results.

Mindfulness – Becoming more present with all that you do in your life. Even the action of eating can become more pleasurable because you are simply in a state of awareness. Turn the TV off and be present.

Become aware of signs – Number sequences. Butterflies. Robins are often a sign of past loved-ones or spirit guides.

Reiki or crystal healing – Working on the subtle energies of the body and mind.

Breath work – ‘Pranayama’ as it is called in Sanskrit, is an amazing way of controlling the energy flow through the body and enabling you to connect with a higher source.

Yoga – Meaning unity. Unite body, mind and soul with this practice. There are many different types of yoga so look for one that suits you.

Nature – Go hug a tree! Sounds daft but simply listen to the sounds of Mother Earth. Walk on the grass in bare feet too – great for grounding.

Read – Read books on spirituality. Feel into what is right for you and start to enhance your knowledge on the subject. Everything happens in divine timing so the right book will appear at the right time for you.

Enjoy!

Love & light,

Adele

x

    Adele-Marie Hartshorn, Anxiety/Mindset Coach at ADELE MARIE

    Hi, I'm Adele-Marie, founder of the incredible practitioner training programme - Anxiety Release Method™. Healing the world of anxiety and transforming lives is what I live for. I have worked as transformational life coach for over 20 years, arming thousands of people with the tools to heal their bodies, master their minds and create lives they truly love.

    As a life coach, master NLP practitioner, clinical hypnotherapist, yoga instructor, co-retreat owner, author and professional public speaker, I have a deep understanding of the powerful connection between the body, the mind and our environment. It is with an understanding of this connection where transformation and healing can truly begin.

    Through 1:1 coaching, corporate speaking events, online masterclasses and my practitioner training programme, I am living my life’s purpose – to use my years of experience and passion to inspire, motivate and support others into leading a life of success, abundance and true self-empowerment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Problem With Karen’s New Age ‘Love & Light’ Spiritual-ByPassing

    by Dayle McLeod
    Community//

    Need of Spiritual Meditation in todays world

    by Narayan Shastri
    Community//

    HeartsNeedArt: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Therapy

    by Behyar Zoghi, MD, PhD, FACP (1), Constanza Aileen Roeder (2)
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.