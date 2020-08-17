Spiritual Self-Discovery with Medium and Mentor Rylee Soloman

Amid the chaos and panic brought about by current events, many have tapped into their spiritual side to find inner peace, joy, and enlightenment.

Rylee June is a special kind of coach who teaches us to connect our heart and soul in order to help us feel confident in our own life and get us to where we want to be. Read on to find out how Rylee discovered her life’s mission to help others, and how she has been making a positive impact on the inner lives of her clients.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

I was inspired to become an entrepreneur because I realized that the lifestyle my husband and I needed to create to survive was going to require us to have flexibility, control over our schedule and time, and the opportunity to work from home.



My husband and son faced multiple heart surgeries between 2016-2018, in which the recovery time was a much longer process due to the fact that the surgeries were so close together. The attention that was needed from me was given not only to help them heal, but to also make sure that there was a way to create space for my husband to not have to go back to the nine to five life away from our family. It was the most important thing to keep him alive.



By discovering that I could connect to the spirit, I was able to dream bigger and had realized I stubbled divinely on the opportunity to create the space that was required for everything we desire and more.

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

I make a positive impact in the world by taking each day to check in with my own life and ensure my vibration is in a good standing place. In turn, I can hold space to help others learn their own personal power. I am always mindful of opportunities to give back through charities. I also tailor my content to make it available to everyone so that I can be a resource with helping people reconnect with the essence of their own souls.

What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

Those light bulb moments with my clients, when everything just clicks into place. When they see the spirits of their loved ones; when they deliver messages to others and are a conduit for love and light. The way they shift their own vibration, dream bigger, and learn to create their own opportunities for income in their life. And my absolute favorite is knowing that the anxiety that once crippled them was just their intuition communicating messages with them. It’s about not only being able to understand and decipher those messages but also to have a deeper sense of control over their body and mind in such a loving and peaceful way.

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

It means always learning, growing, and adapting along the way. It means holding space for others to find their own identity in their own way, and by dreaming bigger than ever, to not only be an example of what else is truly possible, but to create a legacy and wealth so I can share it, create opportunities for others, and distribute it in ways that can help the world be an even greater place to live.

How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

I opened up more free opportunities for people to learn, I helped bring messages and awareness to people now from the other side of this pandemic experience and reassured people that no matter what this time was presenting an opportunity or lesson in some way for people to be able to truly grow.



I showed up more to support my audience in their energy during this time and honored myself and my beliefs, which naturally grew my business accordingly.

What are your top 5 tips to scale a business or use social media to attract new clients?



Be Honest. Vulnerability will shine through more than achievements

Always Keep Growing – You are a student of life, it is important to continue to fuel your mind with positive, insightful information and conversations

Let Your Personality Shine – Show people who you truly are, they will love and appreciate and follow along more for that than any sale you pitch.

Be Personable. Talk to people as if they are in front of you, voice message them and let them know you see them and their energy means something to you.

Remove Comparison. Worry less about what others think, and chase the version of you 10 years from now instead

Where can people learn more?

You can come hang out with me on Instagram or visit my site for my podcast links (Your Love-LY Intuition Podcast on Spotify and iTunes), Psychic Mediumship or Reiki Readings courses to learn for self and mentoring.