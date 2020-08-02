Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Awareness for Development of Personality and Soul

No matter how many books you read, attended courses, and underwent training, you will not advance a step in spiritual and personal growth and you will not change your life for the better if you don’t live and you will not come to realize everything that you have studied. Only a deep feeling and awareness by a person of everything that happens in his inner and outer world is able to bring him to a new level of being.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Spiritual Awareness

What is awareness

People often confuse concepts such as “awareness” and “awareness”, as well as “awareness” and “observer position”. 

What is the difference between them and what is awareness in reality? Awareness is a kind of understanding, insight, insight, reflection if you like. 

Whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever emotions and feelings you experience, as soon as the effect of “bingo” appears and a deep understanding of the causes of what is happening, you can talk about awareness. 

This is a state of consciousness of a person in which he seems to “see” or “feel” himself as if he were looking from the outside. 

We need awareness to evaluate our own actions, obtain information about ourselves, and understand what factors and how to affect our life.

If you want to live life to the fullest, to be successful, fulfilled, and harmonious, then you cannot do without awareness. 

When you begin to realize what is happening, you cease to be a thoughtless cog in the mechanism called “life in the material world.” 

You are no longer a robot with a set of programmed functions, but a creator of your reality. 

Starting to realize yourself as a whole person, dealing with the true reasons for your actions, behavior, ways of reacting, inner experiences, way of thinking, you begin to possess information with which you can make positive transformations in your life in all directions.

Spiritual Awareness

Awakening to spiritual awareness is choosing to see God at work in your life, as it always happens and has always happened — not the way you would like it to be.

Some people see spiritual awareness as a departure from a burden that is too heavy to carry on its own.

Spiritual awareness of the world

The presence of a spiritual component is very important for our life. It is impossible to know the fullness of being, content with only its material part. 

The search for the meaning of life, the study of the laws of the universe, connection with the spirit in the inner and outer life – all this is spiritual awareness. 

And this is not just abstract reasoning about the secrets of the universe, but, first of all, the study of your microcosm in its unity with the entire structure of the world. 

This is the awareness of all that is – internal and external – as a whole. In addition, we are talking not only about knowledge and understanding, but also a state that reveals God inside each of us fills with light, gives strength and support in life.

Holy Gautam, Founder at Holy Gautam

We dedicate our endeavors to serve Astrology, Spirituality & Positive Knowledge.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Let’s Get Intimate: “Why the best self love and healing comes from relentless inquiry” With Laura Di Franco & Sasza Lohrey

by Sasza Lohrey
Community//

How to See Yourself Clearly: Skip the Introspection Mode

by Gustavo Razzetti
Are you a self-aware leader
Community//

Greater Self-Awareness Leads to Extraordinary Leadership

by J. Kevin McHugh

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.