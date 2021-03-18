Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spencer Vann: Driven to Success in Surplus Funds and the Real Estate Industry Because of His Tough Childhood

Growing up full of struggles in their household and losing his dreams of becoming a successful athlete didn’t stop him from succeeding in a different path.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Growing up, many of us had it tough. Many of those struggle to walk astray because of the emotional burden and stress they can’t bear. But some are wise enough to endure and power through the years and use their life’s challenges and struggles as inspirations to succeed and do better not only for themselves but for their family. This is a familiar story to Spencer Vann as this is how his life went. 

Spencer Vann is the co-founder and CEO of SurplusFund.com – a surplus funds recovery business helping reunite people with their lost money from their foreclosed homes and training and grooming real estate investors on starting and growing their own surplus fund recovery business. Spencer’s success is the real estate industry isn’t something he initially dreamed and focused on when he was younger. He was just another typical loving son and brother who wanted to work hard to help his family and his brother who needed special treatment.

Years after Spencer Vann was born, his younger brother Mason was diagnosed with severe autism. Since then, Spencer’s goal and focus were just to strive hard to make sure he can take care of his family and help provide the best medical treatment for his younger brother. Spencer saw how hard-working his parents were growing up. They would save up as much excess money as possible to be able to invest it in Mason’s treatment. This made things very tough for Spencer. Even the environment he lived in was very rough. He would spend many nights sleeping on concrete floors because his parents ripped out their carpet since his younger brother wasn’t potty trained. Instead of buying new flooring or furniture for comfortable sleeping, his parents just saved up and used the money for Mason’s treatment.

Angered by his family’s situation, Spencer Vann became determined to succeed to break his family out of their difficult situation. He began excelling at sports in school, especially in basketball. Playing as a freshman varsity, he then aspired and set his goals in becoming an NBA player. But, his dreams came crashing at the age of 16 when he shattered his ankle days before his birthday. Not being able to walk for more than 6 months, he quickly realized that his dreams in basketball were gone forever. 

Spencer Vann’s mother was a very loving mom who spent time with him while he was recovering and would often talk about her dreams of buying her own house. All her life she had always rented and had always dreamed of buying and owning her own house one day.

Then one day, it just clicked in Spencer’s head to get into Real Estate to help his mom potentially buy her very first house or at least connect her with the right people in the business. Spencer began reading real estate books and sold his first big wholesale deal at the age of 17. Becoming a full-on real estate agent at the age of 18, he continued reading and learning more about real estate for 2 to 3 years. One day, he came across Surplus Funds and the rest was history. Now, his team of financial coaches is helping homeowners reunite with their lost money from their foreclosed homes and are training real estate investors and entrepreneurs on the secrets of surplus funds.

    Sahil Dahiya

    I'm an entrepreneur, i help people grow their business and i love to write for Entrepreneurs.He is a serial entrepreneur and branding specialist with years of hands-on experience in helping aspiring startups pave their way to professional career success. He also serves as a real estate investor and business consultant who excels in the art of building positive brand identity with effective social media campaigns & digital marketing strategies. He is an avid seeker of knowledge and a zealous author/speaker who pens down his professional insights to direct aspiring young entrepreneurs.

    He presently serves as the owner of The Brand Castle - A full-service digital marketing/branding agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Management, Web Design & Development, Pay-Per-Click, and Digital Content & Video Production. In his decorated entrepreneurial journey, he had formulated multiple tech-based startups & businesses.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Family and Faith Drove Young Lee to Success

    by Tony Delgado
    Sterling White
    Community//

    Sterling White – Everything begins in the heart and mind

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    Behind Every Powerful Program There is a Powerful Partnership

    by Victoria Kennedy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.