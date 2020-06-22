SPEAK (Support, Positivity, Equality, Acceptance/Assistance and Kindness)

Hi! My name is Diya Nath, and I an 14 years old. I am a Hindusthani Classical vocalist, violonist, researcher, health advocate and a spokespearson. I believe in balance not just in the physical world but also in the emotional and spiritual world.

During this time of distress and anxiety because of Covid-19, I want to spread positivity by seeking our inner calm. I also belive that a lot of people are not expressing their frustration of social distancing and not being able to meet with friends and communicate in a way they knew 4 months back. This is a complete upheavel of our societial norms and it is very normal to be feeling anxious at this point.

Hence, to help my friends who are suffering because they cannot express thier feelings to thier parents or family but are feeling overwhelmed by the possibility of the present sitaution becoming a norm, I started a server where people can open up without judgement and start talking to express thier opinion and be free.

This discord server is for people all over the world to join. S.P.E.A.K. stands for Support, Positivity, Equality, Acceptance/Assistance, and Kindness. The S.P.E.A.K. This server is an online platform for people to connect, support, inspire, and be there for each other! It is also a judgement free

My largest goal for this server is to help people be heard and feel understood, have a reliable source of support and friends, to take charge of their difficuties, and to help develop a more positive attitude!

The main techinque for this is to meditate and use controlled breating exercises. These breathing exercises provide oxygen to both sides of the brain and helps calm us down. This also facilitates self realization and helps find solutions to probems which usually feels overwhelming.

This is also complemented by my smoothie book to be released in July. The book is called ” Healthy Habits for a Healthier You”. This book shows the importance of good food to maintain our gut bacterial culture. The book also connects my last two years of research with bacterial cultures and looks at the daily medications we take and how it is adversely affecting the gut bacteria, that might be leading to various chronic diseases.

Another aspect of my book is a product called Oxi-Blast that are rich is flavanoids and helps reduce stress and fights antioxidents.

My aim in all of these efforts is to find a way to take advantage of my age and reach out to as many people as I can. Motivate them to speak up their minds, eat healthy and find a way to boost their health, hence keeping them fit ot just physicaly but mentally, emotionally and spiritually as well.

Join the S.P.E.A.K. server today at https://discord.gg/pMkmJcf

Visit my website at www.diyasworld.com