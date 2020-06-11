Speak it into your Existence

Besides watching your own thoughts and feelings, another thing to be completely mindful and conscious of are the words that come out of your mouth. Words are like seeds, and when you say something long enough, your subconscious mind believes it and starts acting as if it’s true.

One of the most powerful phrases in the world is “I Am.” It’s incredibly powerful because what follows the “I Am” follows you.

If you walk around saying, “I Am Blessed,” blessings follow you. What follows “I am healthy” is life and vitality. Following your declaration of “I am successful” is a tremendous amount of success.

This works in reverse as well. When you say “I am broke,” poverty will follow you. When you say, “I am unhappy,” then sadness will follow you. When you say “I am fat,” calories and slow metabolism will follow you. Saying the phrase “I am always sick” will be followed by bad health.

I fully believe in saying affirmations every morning. You have the power to literally attract what you’re affirming when you say them with full faith and belief that they’re true. Sometimes when you say affirmations, at first, it will feel like a lie. It may feel awkward and uncomfortable. But keep saying them.

The more you say them, the more your subconscious mind will believe it. Let me share with you some of the affirmations I say that have brought a tremendous amount of happiness and success.

“I am beautiful.”

“I am talented.”

“I am strong.”

“I am healthy.”

“I am harmonious and happy.”

“Good things always happen to me.”

“I’m very lucky when it comes to money.” “I’m a winner. I’m a champion.”

“Everything always seems to work out for me.” “People love me and love being around me.”

“I have the perfect body.”

Again, some of these may feel like a lie at first. Shake off those funny feelings and keep saying them daily. You will eventually get to the point where you actually believe them, and you will give life to these affirmations, and they will literally manifest before your very eyes.

Did you know that with your words, you can either bless your future or curse it? The choice is yours.

I see too many people going around saying things like, “I’m always sick and tired.”

“Nothing good ever happens to me.”

“Nobody’s attracted to me, and I can’t find a date.”

“I’m so fat.”

And then they wonder why things won’t change. Start adding those affirmations that I previously stated and watch things turn around.

Scripture says that you need to call the things that are not as though they already are. That means you have to speak health before you see it. You need to declare that you’re blessed before you actually start seeing blessings. You have to declare that you’re prosperous before the prosperity and wealth show up.

Before you leave the house or before you leave your car and walk into work, start declaring, and “Today is going to be a great day. Today, my family and I are going to be blessed. Today, we’re going to be a blessing. Today, we’re going to accomplish our goals.”

As you do this daily and believe it with all your heart, watch the magic happen!