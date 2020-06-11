Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Speak it into your Existence

Excerpt from Have a Magical Day: 7 Keys to Living Happy Every Day

By

Besides watching your own thoughts and feelings, another thing to be completely mindful and conscious of are the words that come out of your mouth. Words are like seeds, and when you say something long enough, your subconscious mind believes it and starts acting as if it’s true.
One of the most powerful phrases in the world is “I Am.” It’s incredibly powerful because what follows the “I Am” follows you. 

If you walk around saying, “I Am Blessed,” blessings follow you. What follows “I am healthy” is life and vitality. Following your declaration of “I am successful” is a tremendous amount of success. 

This works in reverse as well. When you say “I am broke,” poverty will follow you. When you say, “I am unhappy,” then sadness will follow you. When you say “I am fat,” calories and slow metabolism will follow you. Saying the phrase “I am always sick” will be followed by bad health. 

I fully believe in saying affirmations every morning. You have the power to literally attract what you’re affirming when you say them with full faith and belief that they’re true. Sometimes when you say affirmations, at first, it will feel like a lie. It may feel awkward and uncomfortable. But keep saying them. 

The more you say them, the more your subconscious mind will believe it. Let me share with you some of the affirmations I say that have brought a tremendous amount of happiness and success. 

“I am beautiful.”
“I am talented.”
“I am strong.”
“I am healthy.”
“I am harmonious and happy.”
“Good things always happen to me.”
“I’m very lucky when it comes to money.” “I’m a winner. I’m a champion.” 

“Everything always seems to work out for me.” “People love me and love being around me.”
“I have the perfect body.”
Again, some of these may feel like a lie at first. Shake off those funny feelings and keep saying them daily. You will eventually get to the point where you actually believe them, and you will give life to these affirmations, and they will literally manifest before your very eyes. 

Did you know that with your words, you can either bless your future or curse it? The choice is yours. 

I see too many people going around saying things like, “I’m always sick and tired.” 

“Nothing good ever happens to me.”
“Nobody’s attracted to me, and I can’t find a date.” 

“I’m so fat.” 

And then they wonder why things won’t change. Start adding those affirmations that I previously stated and watch things turn around. 

Scripture says that you need to call the things that are not as though they already are. That means you have to speak health before you see it. You need to declare that you’re blessed before you actually start seeing blessings. You have to declare that you’re prosperous before the prosperity and wealth show up. 

Before you leave the house or before you leave your car and walk into work, start declaring, and “Today is going to be a great day. Today, my family and I are going to be blessed. Today, we’re going to be a blessing. Today, we’re going to accomplish our goals.” 

As you do this daily and believe it with all your heart, watch the magic happen!

    Wendell Miracle, Happiness Coach and Influencer at Hope Nuggets

    WENDELL MIRACLE is a motivational speaker, best-selling author of Have a Magical Day: 7 Keys to Living Happy Every Day and founder of the popular Instagram account, @hopenuggets. He started the page in 2013, recording fifteen-second videos. These short videos have touched lives all over the world. His goal is to help people overcome depression and anxiety through his teachings, videos, books, seminars, and social media reach. Miracle was born in the Philippines, grew up in New Jersey, and currently resides in San Diego, California.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    35 Affirmations That Will Change Your Life

    by Dr. Carmen Harra
    Community//

    21 Positive Affirmations to Love Yourself

    by Rebecca Jayne
    Well-Being//

    How To Use Positive Affirmations for Health, Fitness, And Happiness.

    by Caroline Jordan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.