Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sometimes You’re Just Going To Be Too Much For People

…and by “you’re going to be”, I mean “I’m going to be”. I’ve never actually been told that I’m “too much”… not directly. I get a lot of, “Well of course *you* can pull that off but I could never.” Which can be interpreted as a backhanded compliment. I choose to believe it’s just a […]

By

…and by “you’re going to be”, I mean “I’m going to be”.

I’ve never actually been told that I’m “too much”… not directly. I get a lot of, “Well of course *you* can pull that off but I could never.” Which can be interpreted as a backhanded compliment. I choose to believe it’s just a compliment because it suits my ego more kindly.

My coach Cici and I both went through the same coaching program so we speak the same language. The other day we walked through an exercise that I hadn’t thought about for months. The exercise is about changing perspective and viewing an experience or an issue through a new lens. My issue this day was how to get unstuck… specifically regarding moving forward with my own coaching practice.

When prompted to visualize the place I feel the most free, open and relaxed I picture the beach. But not just any beach… it has to be wide open and stretch on in either direction for as far as I can see. You know those little private beaches with dunes and rocks around you so that it’s closed in and protected? Yeah, not that beach. Those beaches are like a tease to me. Like, “Oh girl, you thought so. Nope.” So viewing my issue of being stuck through the lens of being on the wide open beach gives me the freedom to loosen expectations and restrictions on what my coaching practice “should” look like.

(aww… remember beaches??)

After this call I went on my daily pandemic walk. At two different points along the way, I stop my watch and my music and go off the paved path to the nature trails. I slow my pace and my breathing and think. I search for clarity and guidance on these trails. I allow myself a brief moment to let subjects pop in that I don’t really want to give that much of my time and energy to, like past romantic relationships.

Out in the woods, an unexpected analogy between the beaches and my last relationship came to mind. When I go into anything, I go in swinging for the fences. Whether it be relationships, work endeavors, friendships, etc. I’m all in. I want the big wide open beach of possibilities. I don’t want to play it safe… I want to live and love in the biggest way possible.

One day during our brief relationship, my ex and I went to a beach that he chose. It was small and closed in and exactly the type of beach that gives me that little tease of what it could be. It was nice but left me with a desire for MORE BEACH

The relationship ended as quickly as it started. I wanted more. He was the small, safe beach of safety and a promise of what could be. I was the big, wide-open, sometimes scary beach with a promise of who-the-hell-knows but let’s not let the “shoulds” and “should nots” get in the way. I realize I was asking the safe, nice beach to be something it couldn’t be. And that beach shut ALL the way down and posted huge “No Trespassing” signs everywhere. I still tried to sneak onto the beach, but got kicked out and eventually gave up.

I believe I was too much for him. Too much even though I was told I was just enough. After years of battling this idea that I’m “not enough” (feel like many women relate to this), I am 100% okay with just being “too much” for some people. I’m grateful for this and every other relationship I’ve had because each has led me closer to

I am grateful for every relationship I’ve had. Each has led me closer to being okay with being too much. Because I can certainly be a lot

    Kris Janovitz, Transitional Coach

    Kris is a coach and mentor for women in transition, specializing in women with transgender and gender non-conforming children, who are looking for clarity and guidance as they step into a new role. Kris is the mother of three children, one of whom is transgender, so she is uniquely suited to address the issues parents face as a child transitions, from the red tape legality issues to how the transition affects the entire family and social circles. You can learn more about how she helps other women through transition here.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    It’s Going to Suck: How to Reach Success by Using Your Fear

    by Cayla Vidmar
    Community//

    What Your Injuries and Chronic Health Problems Are Trying To Tell You

    by Kathy Caprino
    Community//

    The Importance of Diversifying Your Income as a Solopreneur

    by Daniel Dowling

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.